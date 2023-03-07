Will Slashing Tesla Prices Slash Earnings?

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. You don’t have to go to CarMax KMX to realize that used car prices have been coming crashing down to Earth. Rates are on the rise, pinching car dealers at the other end of the spectrum as well. Seeing the challenges to the landscape, EV manufacturer Tesla TSLA has been aggressively slashing prices on its new vehicles. The Model S and Model X now start at 90k and 100k in the us. The Plaid versions of both cars are now $26k and $29k less than they were selling at in early January. Elon Musk claims he’s reducing the prices a little bit to induce a large impact on demand.

Tesla has a unique advantage over traditional manufacturers when it comes to pricing. Other dealers get an MSRP from the manufacturer, which are just that, the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices. Then the dealer can decide they’re gonna bang you up for $30k over MSRP. All the new Teslas out there come from a factory-owned store.

Let’s take a look at Zacks.com and see which auto manufacturers have the strongest earnings trends. These companies include Nikola NKLA and Blue Bird BLBD.

