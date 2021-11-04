Will Skillz Continue To Slide On Wider Loss?

(RTTNews) - Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares are sliding on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a wider-than-expected net loss for the third quarter.

Further, the company affirmed its full-year 2021 revenue guidance of $389 million, inclusive of Aarki.

The company reported net loss of $62.82 million or $0.16 per share, wider than $42.85 million or $0.14 per share last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for net loss of $0.14 per share.

The mobile games platform said it closed an investment in Exit Games to accelerate the timeline to support multiplayer synchronous racing, shooting, and fighting games.

Currently, shares are at $11.42, down 8.34 percent from the previous close of $12.46 on a volume of 17,843,890. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $7.97-$46.30 on average volume of 17,572,806.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.