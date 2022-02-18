Will Shutterstock's Stock Continue Its Downward Trend?

Shutterstock’s stock (NYSE: SSTK) declined by 1.5% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index fell by 4% over the same period. Shutterstock is a platform which offers full-service solutions, content and workflow solutions for brands, businesses, and media companies. The stock has been on a downward trend over the last few months. Now, is SSTK stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last nine years, there is a 50% chance of a rise in SSTK stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Shutterstock’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

We estimate Shutterstock‘s valuation to be around $80 per share which is 13% below the current market price. This represents a P/EBITDA multiple of 16.6x for the company based on our forecast for Shutterstock’s EBITDA for the current fiscal year.

Five Days: SSTK -2.1%, vs. S&P500 -1.1%; Underperformed market

(31% event probability)

Shutterstock’s stock declined 2.1% over a five day trading period, compared to the broader market (S&P500) fall of 1.1%

A change of -2.1% or more over five trading days has a 31% event probability, which has occurred 727 times out of 2345 in the last nine years

Ten Days: SSTK -4.4%, vs. S&P500 -1.5%; Underperformed market

(24% event probability)

Shutterstock’s stock declined 4.4% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) fall of 1.5%

A change of -4.4% or more over ten trading days has a 24% event probability, which has occurred 567 times out of 2340 in the last nine years

Twenty-One Days: SSTK -1.5%, vs. S&P500 -4%; Outperformed market

(38% event probability)

Shutterstock’s stock declined 1.5% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) fall of 4%

A change of -1.5% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 38% event probability, which has occurred 888 times out of 2329 in the last nine years

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] SSTK Return -5% -17% 94% S&P 500 Return -1% -6% 100% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 3% -7% 265%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/16/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

