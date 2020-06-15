Markets
SHOP

Will Shopify Quadruple Sales By 2025?

Contributor
Danny Vena The Motley Fool
Published

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) will likely quadruple sales on its e-commerce platform over the coming five years, according to Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin. The analyst cited "early signals that COVID-19 could drive a permanent structural industry change to consumer purchasing behavior." 

As a result, Bracelin upgraded Shopify stock on Monday to overweight (buy) from neutral (hold), and raised his price target to $843, up from its previous level of $733. That represents an implied upside of 14% from the stock's closing price on Friday.

Ben Franklin $100 bill with stock market overlay.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bracelin believes shoppers worldwide are participating in a "great digital awakening," the result of widespread stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic. With the exception of the travel industry, digital volumes increased across a number of industries he tracks, up 74% year over year during May, twice the growth rate in the first quarter.

"Leveraging a critical footprint as the global retail operating system for 1 million+ merchants today with an expanding product offering, [Shopify] is one of the best positioned digital commerce beneficiaries for the next decade, in our view, with revenue poised to quadruple to $12 billion by 2025," Bracelin wrote in a note to clients.

This comes on the heels of an announcement that the company is partnering with Walmart (NYSE: WMT), which plans to add as many as 1,200 Shopify merchants to its e-commerce platform as third-party sellers by year-end.

It's worth noting that Shopify stock has already nearly doubled so far in 2020, and Bracelin admitted that its valuation was frothy. "While we acknowledge the sentiment rerating witnessed this quarter (+80% quarter-to-date) adds a substantial amount of near-term valuation risk, we consider Shopify a franchise cloud software holding for growth investors willing to look out beyond 2022 and would recommend building positions."

Shopify currently trades at 52 times trailing-12-month sales, and an only slightly more reasonable forward valuation of 43.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Danny Vena owns shares of Shopify. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular