Will Shell (RDS.A) Sell Its Puget Sound Refinery to Chevron?

Per sources, a Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDS.A refinery in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, which is up for sale, has attracted interest from Chevron CVX. In fact, the U.S. supermajor is said to have emerged as a frontrunner in the race to buy the unit. For at least a year now, Shell has been on the lookout for selling its 145,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Puget Sound refinery in Anacortes, WA. However, the company spokesperson Curtis Smith refused to comment on this development.

Last December, the currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Shell commenced the closedown of its Convent Refinery due to slumping fuel demand as a consequence of the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was also in line with the company’s strategy to trim its number of operational refineries from 14 to six by 2025 as part of its goals to shift to alternative energy.

The remaining facilities will have integrated oil refineries and petrochemical plants. The Convent facility located along the Mississippi River midway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans is equipped with a refining capacity of 211,100 barrel a day with a workforce of nearly 700. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The above strategic stand was taken amid successive shutdown of refineries in the United States by downstream service providers like Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC, PBF Energy and Phillips 66 PSX. While some facilities are being shuttered permanently, others will be transformed into renewable diesel plants due to shrinking oil demand. Significantly, Shell wants to reserve its refineries with petrochemical segments including the one in Louisiana and aims to become a net zero-emission company for a low-carbon future.

Company Profile

Shell is one of the primary oil majors — a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals — with global operations. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every energy-related aspect, right from oil production to refining and marketing.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.

Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .



• Smartest stock for 5G telecom

• Safest investment in 5G hardware

• Single best 5G buy of all

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Get Free Report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Get Free Report



Phillips 66 (PSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.