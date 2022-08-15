Will Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Shattuck Labs' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2022, Shattuck Labs had cash of US$214m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$87m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of June 2022. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGS:STTK Debt to Equity History August 15th 2022

How Well Is Shattuck Labs Growing?

Shattuck Labs actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 56% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. Given that operating revenue was up a stupendous 1,664% over the last year, there's a good chance the investment will pay off. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Shattuck Labs Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Shattuck Labs has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$159m, Shattuck Labs' US$87m in cash burn equates to about 55% of its market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

So, Should We Worry About Shattuck Labs' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Shattuck Labs' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Shattuck Labs (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

