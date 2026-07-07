Will Serve Robotics' Healthcare Push Unlock a Bigger AI Opportunity?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is broadening its ambitions beyond autonomous sidewalk delivery, positioning itself as a multi-domain Physical AI platform. The company's acquisition of Diligent Robotics marks a pivotal step into healthcare automation, giving it access to hospitals where autonomous robots handle logistics such as lab specimen transport, pharmacy deliveries and other repetitive workflows. This expansion not only diversifies SERV’s addressable market but also creates an additional stream of recurring revenues alongside its fast-growing food delivery business.



The healthcare push strengthens Serve Robotics' long-term AI strategy by exposing its autonomy stack to both indoor and outdoor environments. Management believes every deployment enriches its proprietary data flywheel, enabling better AI models that can be applied across multiple use cases. The integration also expands the company’s footprint to 44 cities across 14 states, while the combined platform has completed nearly 2 million deliveries, reinforcing its commercial credibility. Meanwhile, software services already contribute roughly one-third of quarterly revenues, highlighting the growing importance of high-margin platform-based income.



Healthcare robotics is an attractive market as hospitals continue to face labor shortages, rising operating costs and increasing demand for workflow automation. By combining Diligent's hospital expertise with its own autonomy platform, SERV could capitalize on these favorable industry trends while expanding beyond food delivery into broader commercial applications.



The opportunity, however, comes with execution risks. Integrating acquisitions, scaling hospital deployments and improving revenue per robot remain critical priorities. Serve Robotics is also investing heavily, resulting in continued operating losses. Nevertheless, if management successfully executes its healthcare strategy while expanding recurring software and platform revenues, the company could unlock a significantly larger AI opportunity than investors originally envisioned.

Serve Robotics Tests Its Mettle Against AI Robotics Rivals

Serve Robotics is strengthening its competitive position against Symbotic Inc. SYM and Richtech Robotics Inc. RR by targeting high-growth markets where AI-driven automation is becoming essential.



While Symbotic dominates warehouse automation and Richtech Robotics focuses on hospitality and healthcare service robots, SERV differentiates itself through its unified autonomy platform spanning both last-mile delivery and hospital logistics. Rising labor shortages, wage inflation and the growing need for operational efficiency are accelerating demand for autonomous robots across restaurants, hotels and healthcare facilities. SERV also benefits from its expanding Physical AI platform, where real-world operational data continuously improves AI models and creates new monetization opportunities through software and recurring services.



Although Symbotic enjoys greater scale and Richtech Robotics has an established service robotics presence, Serve Robotics' multi-domain AI strategy, growing recurring revenue mix and expanding healthcare footprint position it well to capitalize on the next wave of commercial robotics adoption.

SERV Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this San Francisco-based sidewalk delivery robot developer have plunged 25.3% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index, as the trendlines highlight below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 9.49, as the trend lines suggest below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of SERV

SERV’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate losses per share of $2.67 and $2.19, respectively, which have widened over the past 60 days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 imply a year-over-year decline of 63.8%, while the same for 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 17.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Serve Robotics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.