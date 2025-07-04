Will Semiconductor and Biotech Drive EMCOR's Bookings?

EMCOR Group, Inc.’s EME prospects are notably benefiting from several initiatives that the United States government has undertaken to foster public infrastructure. Initiatives like the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are helping to fuel the demand across the semiconductor and biotech market segments, thus benefiting EMCOR in its wake.



As of March 31, 2025, EME reached a record value of $11.75 billion for remaining performance obligations (RPOs), including $1 billion of RPOs from Miller Electric. The value reflects 28% year-over-year growth. The company measures its to-be-realized revenues from received and incomplete contracts through remaining performance obligations or RPOs.



EME considers projects across semiconductors, biotech, life sciences and pharmaceuticals under the High-Tech Manufacturing market sector. During the first quarter of 2025, the company witnessed a setback in this sector’s RPOs, with continued progress across several multi-year semiconductor projects being one of the reasons behind it. However, from a long-term perspective, it is optimistic about increased spending in this market sector, especially across semiconductor, biotech and pharmaceuticals.



The market visibility for long-term prospects for semiconductor and biotech projects remains solid. It is because the market is currently focused on AI alternatives, technological revolution, and health and wellness. These trends, supported by several ongoing federal and state initiatives, are fueling the demand for such projects, thus boosting EMCOR’s booking visibility in the upcoming period. The company’s ability to grab onto these market opportunities and capitalize on them efficiently is boding well for its revenue visibility and margin trends.

EME Stock’s Price Performance vs Other Market Players

Shares of this Connecticut-based infrastructure service provider have gained 56.2% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index. The detailed share price performance is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other renowned firms that share the market space with EME across semiconductors, biotech, life sciences and pharmaceuticals segments include KBR, Inc. KBR and AECOM ACM. Although the market trends are favoring these companies, they are falling behind in realizing benefits from the robust fundamentals compared with EMCOR. During the past three months, shares of KBR and AECOM have gained 3.1% and 32.6%, respectively.

EMCOR’s Valuation Trend

EMCOR stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.3X, as evidenced by the chart below. The overvaluation of the stock compared with its industry peers indicates its strong potential in the market, given the favorable trends backing it up.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, KBR and AECOM are currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 11.78X and 20.72X, respectively.

Earnings Estimate Revision of EME

EME’s earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days at $23.59 and $25.47 per share, respectively. However, the estimated figures for 2025 and 2026 imply year-over-year growth of 9.6% and 8%, respectively.

EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EME stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

