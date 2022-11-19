Will Sellers Still Have an Upper Hand in 2023?

Back in high school, I took a basic course on economics and learned the laws of supply and demand. In a nutshell, whenever you have more supply of a product than there is demand, the price of that product tends to shrink. And when demand exceeds supply, the opposite happens -- the price of that product can soar.

That's precisely what's been happening in the real estate market these past couple of years. In 2020, mortgage rates started plunging to record lows in the wake of the pandemic. Meanwhile, home listings came to a halt -- because after all, who wanted to deal with selling a home in the middle of a national and global health crisis?

Meanwhile, housing inventory has remained low since the latter part of 2020. And that's given sellers a huge advantage over buyers in the real estate market, even as mortgage rates have risen sharply this year.

But will sellers retain their advantage in 2023? Maybe not. It really boils down to housing supply and how much demand there is for it.

Housing inventory could pick up

Right now, the real estate market doesn't have enough homes to meet buyer demand. But that could change next year -- either because inventory picks up, demand decreases, or both.

More: Our picks for best FHA mortgage lenders

In fact, we may be more likely to see a decline in buyer demand than a drastic rise in inventory. As mentioned, mortgage rates have risen a lot this year, and they're not showing signs of slowing down. That's apt to be a turnoff for buyers. And if rates keep rising into 2023, we could see more buyers pull out of the market, thereby narrowing the gap between supply and demand.

What might also happen is that a recession might strike. That's something economists have been warning of for months on end.

If the economy takes a turn for the worse, that, too, could easily push buyers out of the market (partly due to fear, and partly due to job losses). And in that scenario, we'd also have a narrowing of the supply-demand gap.

Once the demand for homes no longer grossly exceeds the available supply, sellers might have no choice but to come down on prices. And that could make homeownership more affordable for those buyers who do stick around in 2023 -- even with mortgage rates being higher.

Get yourself ready to buy

If you're looking to buy a home, you may have a solid opportunity in 2023 -- so it's important to gear up for that. You can do so by raising your credit score if it needs work and socking away extra money for a down payment. Shedding some debt could also benefit you as a potential home buyer, because mortgage lenders want to see a low level of debt relative to your income.

All told, we don't know what's in store for 2023 as far as housing inventory and buyer demand go. But if the former picks up or the latter shrinks, sellers might lose their edge in the coming year. And that's something prospective buyers should be aware of.

The Ascent’s best credit cards

We’ve vetted the most popular offers to land on the select picks that are worthy of a spot in your wallet. These best-in-class picks pack in rich perks, such as big sign-up bonuses, long 0% intro APR offers, and robust rewards. Get started today with The Ascent’s best credit cards.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.