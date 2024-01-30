Will Segmental Sales Boost Huntington Ingalls' (HII) Q4 Earnings?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 1, before market open.

Huntington Ingalls delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.68% in the trailing four quarters. Mixed revenue performance across its business segments is expected to have had a moderate impact on HII’s overall fourth-quarter top line.

Ingalls: Anticipated Decline in Revenues

Higher revenues from surface combatants are likely to have contributed to this segment’s revenue performance in the fourth quarter. However, the upside might have been offset by lower revenues from the National Security Cutter program.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingalls’ fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $646.7 million, indicating a decline of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Newport News: Mixed Expectation

Higher revenues from aircraft carriers and submarines might have contributed to the Newport segment’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



However, lower volumes from aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) might have impacted the overall top-line performance of this unit.

Mission Technologies to Witness Growth Momentum

Higher volumes of mission-based solutions are likely to have aided Mission Technologies segment’s revenue performance in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Technologies’ fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $631.4 million, implying growth of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Fourth-Quarter Estimates

Mixed sales expectations across HII’s business segments can be projected to have had a moderate impact on the company’s overall top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.76 billion, indicating a decrease of 1.9% from the prior-year reported number.

Margin improvement in the majority of its segments is likely to have contributed to HII’s fourth-quarter bottom line. Also, gradually stabilizing supply-chain issues might have had favorably contributed to HII’s earnings performance amid persistent labor shortage challenges.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.27 per share, indicating an improvement of 39.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Huntington Ingalls this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Huntington Ingalls has an Earnings ESP of -2.46% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Below are two defense stocks that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



CAE Inc. CAE is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 14. CAE has an Earnings ESP of +7.18% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CAE delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.97%. The consensus estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share, while that for sales is pinned at $800.7 million.

Leidos LDOS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 13. LDOS has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Leidos delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.51%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.73 per share, while that for sales is pinned at $3.79 billion.

A Recent Defense Release

RTX Corporation’s RTX fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 by 3.2%. The bottom line also improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.27.



RTX’s fourth-quarter adjusted sales totaled $19,824 million. The company reported GAAP sales of $19,927 million compared with $18,093 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.