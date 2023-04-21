Will Segmental Sales Aid Teledyne's (TDY) Earnings in Q1?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY is slated to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26 before market open.

Teledyne has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.10%, on average. Expected strong sales growth across its business segment is likely to have benefited the overall results of the company in the first quarter of 2023. However, inflation and supply-chain issues may have partially dented the overall bottom line.

Digital Imaging Revenues to Remain Strong

The higher sales of industrial and scientific vision systems and high-resolution digital x-ray detectors are likely to have added impetus to the Digital Imaging segment’s revenues in the first quarter. Also, improved commercial infrared imaging cameras and component sales may have contributed positively to first-quarter unit revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Digital Imaging segment’s revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $783.5 million, indicating an improvement of 4.4% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Instrumentation Segment Unit to Post Revenue Growth

The higher sales of test and measurement instrumentation, marine instrumentation and environmental instrumentation are likely to have aided the revenues from the Instrumentation segment in the first quarter of 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Instrumentation segment’s revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $319.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.4%.

Aerospace Products to Boost Aerospace & Defense Electronics’ Revenues

The higher demand and sales of both defense and commercial aerospace products are likely to have benefited the revenues from the Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment in the first quarter of 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerospace and Defense Electronics’ revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $174.5 million, suggesting growth of 5% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Engineered Systems’ Revenues May Continue to Grow

The higher sales of energy systems and engineered products are likely to have benefited Engineered Systems’ revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Engineered Systems’ revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $98.1 million, implying growth of 2.8% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote

Other Factors to Consider

Teledyne’s top line is likely to have benefited from strong sales growth across all its business units, thus positively contributing to the overall results of the company in the first quarter of 2023.

However, inflation and supply-chain constraints are likely to have partially dented TDY’s first-quarter earnings.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, suggesting growth of 3.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.43 per share, indicating a 3.8% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teledyne this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Teledyne has an Earnings ESP of -0.07% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three defense players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Spirit Aerosystems SPR has an Earnings ESP of +16.58% and a Zacks Rank #3. Spirit Aerosystems delivered a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 157.65%.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPR’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.48 billion, indicating an improvement of 25.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Raytheon Technologies RTX has an Earnings ESP of +3.60% and a Zacks Rank #2. The long-term earnings growth rate of RTX is 8.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Raytheon’s first-quarter earnings, pegged at $1.11 per share, indicates a decline of 3.5% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s sales suggests a growth rate of 7.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

CAE CAE has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #3. CAE delivered a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 2.23%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAE’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $900.1 million, suggesting a growth rate of 19.4% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter earnings implies an improvement of 13% from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAE Inc (CAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.