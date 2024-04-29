Will Segmental Sales Aid Huntington Ingalls' (HII) Q1 Earnings?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 2 before market open.



The company holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.64%. Solid revenue performance across the majority of its business segments is likely to have contributed to HII’s overall performance in the first quarter of 2024.

Ingalls: Anticipated Growth in Revenues

Higher revenues from surface combatants and amphibious assault ships are likely to have contributed to this segment’s revenue performance in the first quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingalls’ first-quarter revenues is pegged at $609.6 million, which indicates growth of 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Newport News: Another Growth Catalyst

Higher revenues from aircraft carrier construction and engineering and submarines might have contributed to the Newport segment’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



However, lower volumes from aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhauls might have partially impacted the overall top line of this unit.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newport’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, which indicates growth of 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Mission Technologies to Witness Growth Momentum

Higher sales volumes from C5ISR and cyber, electronic, warfare and space contracts are likely to have aided the Mission Technologies segment’s revenue performance in the first quarter of 2024.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Technologies’ first-quarter revenues is pegged at $649.9 million, which implies an increase of 4.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Q1 Estimates

Solid sales expectations across HII’s business segments are likely to have boosted the company’s overall revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.80 billion, which suggests an increase of 4.7% from the prior-year reported number.



Improving margin performance from its shipbuilding business, along with gradually stabilizing supply-chain issues, is likely to have favorably contributed to HII’s earnings performance amid persistent labor shortage challenges.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.48 per share. This calls for an improvement of 7.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for HII this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: HII has an Earnings ESP of +0.58%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, HII carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Below we have mentioned the following players from the same sector that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



CAE CAE is expected to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAE’s fiscal Q4 earnings stands at 31 cents per share, which suggests a 19.2% improvement from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $957.3 million, which implies a 3% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS is slated to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 30 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.86% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ Q1 earnings stands at $1.65 per share, which suggests a 12.2% improvement from the first-quarter 2023 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $3.80 billion, which implies a 2.7% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, which calls for a 14.4% improvement from the first-quarter 2023 reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $665 million, which indicates a 5.4% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



