Will Segmental Revenues Bolster FTAI Aviation's Q2 Earnings?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( FTAI ) is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 29, 2025, after market close.

FTAI has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 9.98%. The strong top-line performance across both its business segments is likely to have boosted its earnings.

Aviation Leasing Unit to Boost Revenues

Higher engine lease revenues and aircraft lease revenues, backed by an increased number of aircraft and engines on lease along with higher rental rates, are expected to have boosted this unit’s top-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this segment’s second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $308 million, which indicates a rise of 67% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

FTAI Aviation Ltd. price-eps-surprise | FTAI Aviation Ltd. Quote

Aerospace Products’ Revenue Performance

Higher CFM56-7B, CFM56-5B and V2500 commercial jet engine and module sales and positive synergies from the QuickTurn and LMCES acquisitions are likely to have bolstered the top-line performance of this unit.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Aerospace Products segment’s revenues is pegged at $390.3 million, which indicates growth of 59.2% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Q2 Estimates for FTAI

With both its segments reflecting solid growth expectations for revenues, FTAI is expected to report notable growth in its overall top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $511.3 million, which indicates growth of 15.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Solid sales growth expectations, along with a decrease in repairs and maintenance expenses, are expected to have benefited FTAI’s bottom-line performance.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, which implies massive growth of 411.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for FTAI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FTAI Aviation this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

FTAI’s Earnings ESP: FTAI has an Earnings ESP of +2.75%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FTAI’s Zacks Rank: Currently, FTAI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. ( CW ) is set to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 6, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.09 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.7%. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $850.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.4%.

Woodward ( WWD ) is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on July 28, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.29% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s earnings is pegged at $1.62 per share. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $887.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.7%.

Transdigm Group ( TDG ) is expected to report fiscal third-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG’s earnings is pegged at $9.78 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.7%. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.30 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.2%.

