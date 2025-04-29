Will Segmental Revenues Bolster FTAI Aviation's Q1 Earnings?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI is slated to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 30, 2025, after market close.



FTAI has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 12.17%. The strong top-line performance across both its business segments is likely to have boosted its earnings. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Aviation Leasing Unit to Boost Revenues

Higher sales, arising from an increase in engine lease revenues and aircraft lease revenues, are expected to have boosted this unit’s top-line performance. Higher sales transactions of commercial aircraft and engines are also likely to have boosted the Aviation Leasing unit’s top line in the first quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this segment’s first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $154.8 million, which indicates a rise of 14.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Aerospace Products Revenue’s Performance

Higher CFM56-7B, CFM56-5B and V2500 commercial jet engine and module sales, increase in parts inventory sales and positive synergies from the QuickTurn and LMCES acquisitions are likely to have bolstered the top-line performance of this unit.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Aerospace Products segment’s revenues is pegged at $355.8 million, which indicates growth of 88.1% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Q1 Estimates for FTAI

With both its segments reflecting solid growth expectations for revenues, FTAI is expected to report notable growth in its top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $533.8 million, which indicates growth of 63.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Solid sales growth expectations, along with decrease in shipping and storage fees and repairs and maintenance expenses at the Aviation Leasing segment, are expected to have benefited FTAI’s bottom-line performance. Yet, increases in offshore crew expenses and project costs, in relation to the company’s Offshore Energy business, are likely to have had some adverse impact on overall earnings.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, which implies growth of 203.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for FTAI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FTAI Aviation this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



FTAI’s Earnings ESP: FTAI has an Earnings ESP of -0.88%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FTAI’s Zacks Rank: Currently, FTAI carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



Axon Enterprise AXON is set to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 7, 2025, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON’s earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 27.9%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $589.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.4%.



CAE CAE is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results on May 13. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAE’s earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 244.4%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $906.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.5%.



Transdigm Group TDG is set to report fiscal second-quarter 2025 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG’s earnings is pegged at $8.85 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.8%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $2.17 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.9%.

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAE Inc (CAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

