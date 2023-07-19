Will Segmental Performance Aid Raytheon (RTX) in Q2 Earnings?

Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX is set to release second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 25, before market open.

Raytheon delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.23% in the last four quarters. Steady improvement in air travel as well as solid order growth for its missile products are likely to benefit its quarterly results amid supply-chain disruptions.

Pratt & Whitney and Collins: Key Growth Catalysts

The merger between Raytheon Company and multinational conglomerate United Technologies to form Raytheon Technologies was completed in April 2021. Notably, RTX’s realized gross merger synergies came close to $1.5 billion as of Mar 31, 2023. We may expect its second-quarter top-line results to duly reflect the benefits of this merger.

Steady growth in domestic as well as international air travel is likely to have boosted the company’s overall commercial original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket sales. This, along with improving productivity and cost in support of the high-volume GTF and F135 programs, as well as RTX’s expanding maintenance, repair and overhaul networks might have driven the sales growth expectation for both Pratt & Whitney and Collins business units.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pratt & Whitney’s second-quarter adjusted revenues is pegged at $6,075.1 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 22.3%. The consensus mark for Collins Aerospace’s revenues is pinned at $5,730.7 million, indicating a 14.4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Solid Outlook for Missile and Defense

Growing global budgets have led Raytheon to witness solid order growth in the recent past. This, in turn, might have boosted the Missiles & Defense segment’s second-quarter performance. In particular, higher volume from advanced technology as well as air power programs is likely to have boosted this segment’s top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Missiles & Defense segment’s second-quarter adjusted revenues is pegged at $3,805.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7%.

Other Factors to Note

Strong sales performance from the majority of Raytheon’s businesses, as mentioned above, might have boosted its overall second-quarter revenues.



Solid revenue growth expectations must have boosted RTX’s overall bottom-line performance amid supply-chain challenges.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Raytheon’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share on revenues of $17.54 billion. While the bottom-line estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.9%, the top-line estimate implies an improvement of 7.5%.

What Our Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Raytheon this time around. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Currently, Raytheon has an Earnings ESP of -0.43% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

