Will Segment Growth Aid Teledyne Technologies' Q1 Earnings?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY is slated to post first-quarter 2025 results on April 23, before market open.



Teledyne Technologies delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.06%, on average. Improved sales expectations from its business segments are likely to have boosted TDY’s overall first-quarter top line.

TDY’s Digital Imaging Sales Likely to Rise

Strong defense-related sales at Teledyne FLIR and solid sales volume from its infrared imaging systems, unmanned air systems, as well as maritime hardware and software programs, are expected to have boosted the company’s Digital Imaging Sales unit’s revenue performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Digital Imaging segment’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $753 million. This indicates year-over-year growth of 1.6%.

TDY’s Instrumentation Segment Sales to Increase

The Instrumentation unit’s revenue performance in the first quarter is likely to have benefited from strong offshore energy and subsea defense sales. Higher sales from its laboratory instruments and air safety instruments are also likely to have boosted the overall performance of this segment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Instrumentation segment’s revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $343.8 million, implying a year-over-year rise of 4%.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Quote

TDY’s Aerospace & Defense Electronics Holds Growth Potential

Thanks to rapidly growing commercial air traffic in recent times, solid sales of commercial aerospace and electronic products are expected to have bolstered TDY’s Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment’s revenues in the first quarter. Solid sales of defense electronics products are also likely to have boosted this unit’s top-line performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerospace and Defense Electronics’ first-quarter revenues is pegged at $224.4 million, implying growth of 20.8% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter.

TDY’s Engineered Systems Sales Likely to Remain Strong

Higher sales of engineered products and energy systems are likely to have aided Engineered Systems’ revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $101 million, implying a rise of 8.4% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 Estimates for TDY

With the majority of Teledyne Technologies’ segments expected to deliver a solid top-line performance, its overall revenues are projected to have been strong.



A robust top-line performance is likely to have bolstered its overall bottom-line performance. Positive synergies from the acquisition of Micropac are also expected to have contributed favorably to TDY’s earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDY’s revenues is pegged at $1.42 billion, implying a rise of 5.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.92 per share, indicating 8.1% growth from the prior-year figure. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TDY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teledyne Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



TDY’s Earnings ESP: Teledyne Technologies has an Earnings ESP of -0.12%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TDY’s Zacks Rank: Teledyne Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW is set to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 7, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.1%. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $767.2 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.6%.



Woodward WWD is slated to report its fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on April 28, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s earnings is pegged at $1.44 per share. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $830.3 million.



Transdigm Group TDG is expected to report fiscal second-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.05% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG’s earnings is pegged at $8.86 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.9%. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.17 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.9%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.