Will Seagen's (SGEN) Portfolio of Drugs Help Combat Rivalry?

Washington-based Seagen Inc. SGEN has made a good progress this year with its portfolio of marketed drugs — Adcetris, Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak — targeting different types of cancer indications.

All these drugs have witnessed strong uptake so far, with Adcetris being the majority contributor to Seagen’s top line. The drug has been approved by the FDA for six cancer indications.

Several label expansion studies on Adcetris, Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak are currently underway, wherein a potential approval is likely to drive sales further in 2022 and beyond.

In September 2022, the FDA accepted for priority review Seagen’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Tukysa in combination with Roche's RHHBY Herceptin (trastuzumab), for treating adult patients with HER2-positive colorectal cancer, who have received at least one prior treatment regimen for unresectable or metastatic disease.

With the FDA granting priority review to the sNDA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on Jan 19, 2023.

Tukysa, in combination with Roche's Herceptin and Xeloda (capecitabine), is already approved for treating adult patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer and those who have received at least two prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens.

Investors also remain upbeat about Seagen’s recent deals that the company made this year to diversify its portfolio of drugs and boost sales in the days ahead.

Seagen recently entered into an exclusive license agreement with Netherland-based immuno-oncology company, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX, to develop, manufacture and commercialize the latter’s LAVA-1223.

LAVA-1223, a bispecific T cell engager, is currently being developed in preclinical studies using LAVA’s proprietary Gammabody technology for treating epidermal growth factor receptor-expressing solid tumors.

The deal looks like a good strategic fit for Seagen’s expertise in developing first-in-class targeted cancer therapies along with its global development and commercialization capabilities.

In March, Seagen entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with French pharma giant Sanofi SNY to design, develop and commercialize novel antibody-drug conjugates (“ADC”) for up to three cancer targets.

The partnership will combine Seagen’s proprietary ADC technology with Sanofi’s proprietary monoclonal antibody technology to introduce promising anti-cancer drugs.

Seagen will be eligible to receive an undisclosed amount in payment from Sanofi for each of the three targets as they are selected.

With stiff competition lingering in the targeted cancer space, diversification of the portfolio with such lucrative deals is likely to enable SGEN to combat these challenges.



