Will Sally Beauty's Strategies & Happy Beauty Concept Power Growth?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH rides on its strategic priorities, focusing on customer engagement, high-margin owned brands and innovation. The company is refreshing its brand, modernizing its identity while elevating its digital presence and in-store experience to solidify its position as a leading destination for beauty.



The updated branding, featuring a modern, sophisticated expression, implemented across all media touchpoints, includes in-store marketing and digital assets. The Sally brand refresh is crafted to pivot the company from a beauty supply house to a modernized specialty beauty retailer. It is unifying its brand messaging around hair to position itself as a modern beauty retailer and attract a broader, more loyal customer base.



Sally Beauty is prioritizing the customer journey and operational excellence to bring a seamless in-store experience. The company is progressing with its Happy Beauty concept, delivering value-driven beauty experience at great prices in an accessible, fun environment. A core part of the strategy involves enhancing the product assortment and in-store experience, anchored by compelling brand storytelling.



SBH is seeing encouraging trends in its Happy Beauty stores, particularly in the mall stores with natural traffic. Sally Beauty is positioning Happy Beauty as a destination for indie beauty brands, with a strong emphasis on trending categories such as Korean beauty and fragrance collections.



Sally Beauty’s Fuel for Growth program remains key to cost savings and margin expansion through operational efficiencies. The expansion of its marketplace partnerships and loyalty program is driving customer retention and sales growth, while investments in exclusive brands and product innovation support long-term success.

SBH's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Sally Beauty’s shares have surged 38.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 10.4% growth.



From a valuation standpoint, SBH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28X compared with the industry’s average of 18.95X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBH’s fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 8.9% and 9.1%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 has moved north in the past 30 days.



Sally Beauty currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

