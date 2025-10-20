Will Ross Stores' Store Expansions and Other Initiatives Aid?

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST has been making smart moves to enrich shoppers’ experience and bolster growth. The company’s strategic initiatives, including its ongoing store openings and expansions, have successfully boosted comparable store sales (comps) by attracting more customers and increasing average spending.



Recently, the company concluded its store-expansion plans for fiscal 2025 by opening 40 stores. It has inaugurated 36 Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and four dd's DISCOUNTS outlets in 17 states this September and October. Including the latest openings, ROST has added 90 new stores in the current fiscal year. Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate a total of 2,273 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico, and 364 dd's DISCOUNTS stores across 22 states.



Hence, the company is on track to accomplish at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS stores over time. Such openings underscore ROST’s commitment to driving growth via store expansion while enhancing overall sales and profitability. In second-quarter fiscal 2025, the company’s top line improved 5% year over year, supported by a 2% gain in comps. For the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2025, it anticipates comps growth of 2-3% each.



Additionally, Ross Stores’ marketing efforts emphasize its off-price model and consistent value through digital channels, traditional advertising and store expansion to reinforce its position as a leading off-price retailer. Furthermore, the company’s efforts to expand its base include increasing penetration across both the existing and new markets. Ross Stores aims to attract and retain a diverse customer base seeking high-quality merchandise at affordable prices.



Hence, Ross Stores appears well-poised for long-term growth, supported by steady store openings, solid execution and financial resilience.

Ross Stores’ Peers: Briefing Their Strategies

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR has been making smart moves to enrich shoppers’ experience and bolster growth. The company’s strategic initiatives, including its ongoing store conversions and expansions, have successfully aided comps. DLTR’s progress on optimizing its store portfolio through store openings, renovations, re-banners and closings bodes well. Dollar Tree is benefiting from its expansion efforts, driven by steady store openings and continued investments in distribution centers, which have been supporting revenue growth.



The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX reinforces its position as a key value retailer by delivering a strong proposition that blends brand, fashion, quality and price across the global markets. TJX drives its expansion by increasing its store base in existing and new markets, leveraging its global scale and off-price model to offer fresh, branded merchandise at unmatched value. As part of its expansion strategy, TJX has been broadening its international footprint.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL executes its store-expansion strategy effectively, remaining on track to open 100 net new stores in fiscal 2025. Burlington’s off-price model continues to resonate with value-conscious shoppers, supported by stronger baskets, higher average unit sales and broad-based category performance. BURL’s 2.0 strategy is showing clear results, with store upgrades and merchandising enhancements driving higher customer engagement and sales productivity.

