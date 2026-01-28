Will Robust MedSurg Performance Fuel Boston Scientific's Q4 Earnings?

Boston Scientific BSX is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4, before market open.

The renowned medical device manufacturer posted earnings per share (EPS) of 75 cents in the last reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

BSX’s Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.27 billion, indicating an increase of 15.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating 11.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of BSX’s Q4 Earnings

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s fourth-quarter earnings have remained unchanged at 78 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced BSX’s Q4 Performance

MedSurg

The division is expected to have maintained the solid sales momentum over the past few quarters. Within this segment, the Endoscopy business is expected to have benefited from the performance of its clinically differentiated Axios platform, along with the strong adoption of OverStitch and Mantis clip, two groundbreaking technologies in its growing endoluminal surgery franchise.

Furthermore, the Urology business is likely to have gained from its international business and stone management franchise. Additionally, the approval for Axonics F15 in Europe must have further contributed to the top-line growth in the fourth quarter.

Growth in Neuromodulation is expected to have been supported by the Pain franchise. The robust uptake of Intercept is likely to have persisted, supported by robust clinical evidence. In the fourth quarter, Boston Scientific entered into an agreement to acquire Nalu Medical, to expand its portfolio into a new pain adjacency in peripheral nerve pain.

Furthermore, in the previous quarter, the company unveiled results from the INTREPID study, which demonstrated sustainable benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation. We assume these developments to have turned in favor of BSX in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MedSurg’s revenues is currently pegged at $1.80 billion, suggesting an 11.4% year-over-year increase.

Cardiovascular

In the quarter under review, Boston Scientific’s Cardiology business is likely to have delivered another stellar performance. Within this, the Interventional Cardiology Therapies unit might have gained from strong growth in the coronary therapies franchise, supported by the AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon — a novel treatment for coronary in-stent restenosis. The imaging franchise is likely to have contributed meaningfully to the overall segment’s growth.

Further, WATCHMAN is expected to have been a key contributor, with strong concurrent uptake likely helping to expand its market share. The NMPA approval and commercial launch of the WATCHMAN FLX Pro device in China are also likely to have boosted the top line.

Cardiac Rhythm Management sales might have benefited from the continued above-market performance of the LUX ICM device. The launch of Conduction System Pacing tools in the United States and Europe might have contributed further.

Electrophysiology, which grew a notable 63% in the third quarter, might have continued to witness robust commercial demand for the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System.

In the previous quarter, the Peripheral Interventions unit saw strong low double-digit growth in the United States, which was partially offset by the impact of China VBP. We assume this trend to have continued in the fourth quarter as well. The Interventional Oncology & Embolization business is expected to have grown, driven by the category-leading embolization and cancer therapies portfolio.

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, BSX’s Cardiovascular revenues are expected to improve 17.5% year over year to $3.46 million.

What Our Model Unveils for BSX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see.

Earnings ESP: Boston Scientific has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

