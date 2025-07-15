Will Robust MedSurg Performance Fuel Boston Scientific's Q2 Earnings?

Boston Scientific BSX is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 23, before the market opens.

The renowned medical device manufacturer posted earnings per share (EPS) of 75 cents in the last reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.94%. The company topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.79%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

BSX’s Q2 Estimates

For the second quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Scientific’s revenues is pegged at $4.89 billion, indicating an increase of 18.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 EPS suggests a 16.1% increase to 72 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of BSX’s Q2 Earnings

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 earnings have remained unchanged at 72 cents in the past 60 days.

Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced BSX’s Q2 Performance

MedSurg

The division is likely to have maintained the solid sales momentum seen in the past few quarters. Within this segment, the Endoscopy business may have seen balanced growth across regions and its broad portfolio. In the second quarter, Boston Scientific is expected to have benefited from the performance of its clinically differentiated Axios platform, along with strong adoption of OverStitch and Mantis clip, two groundbreaking technologies in its growing endoluminal surgery franchise.

Furthermore, the Urology business is likely to have gained from its core stone management franchise. The integration of the 2024 Axonics acquisition may have further progressed in the second quarter, adding highly complementary innovations to this portfolio.

Growth in Neuromodulation is expected to have been supported by both the Brain and Pain franchises. Toward the end of the first quarter, Boston Scientific saw improving growth in Deep Brain Stimulation, driven by the early contribution from the Cartesia leads launch and accelerated use of the Illumina 3D programming algorithm in the United States. We assume the positive trend to have extended into the second quarter as well. Also, the robust uptake of Intercept is likely to have persisted, supported by five-year data confirming its long-term efficacy and cost-effectiveness.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s MedSurg revenues currently stands at $1.68 billion, suggesting a 13.1% year-over-year increase.

Cardiovascular

In the second quarter of 2025, Boston Scientific’s Cardiology business is likely to have delivered another stellar performance. Within this, the Interventional Cardiology Therapies unit may have gained from strong growth in the coronary therapies franchise, supported by the AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon — a novel treatment for coronary in-stent restenosis. The imaging franchise is likely to have contributed meaningfully to the overall segment’s growth. A major development in the quarter was the completion of the SoniVie acquisition, which added an ultrasound-based renal denervation therapy for the treatment of hypertension.

Further, WATCHMAN is expected to have been a key contributor, with strong concomitant uptake likely helping grow its market share. The full conversion to WATCHMAN FLX Pro, the company’s third-generation, market-leading technology, is likely to have given the U.S. performance a boost. Cardiac Rhythm Management sales may have benefited from an expanded conduction system pacing offering, which includes the new next-gen lead delivery catheters.

Electrophysiology, which grew a remarkable 145% in the first quarter, may have continued to witness robust commercial demand for the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System. The addition of Cortex, Inc. has brought a differentiated cardiac mapping offering to assist with complex atrial fibrillation cases, which is expected to have positively impacted the business performance.

The Peripheral Interventions unit is also expected to have performed well, led by strength in the Interventional Oncology and embolization franchise. Performance may have also been boosted by recent acquisitions, such as Bolt Medical, a developer of laser-based intravascular lithotripsy catheters for treating coronary and peripheral disease, and Intera Oncology, which developed the Intera 3000 Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump. Meanwhile, the vascular franchise is likely to post strong sales growth in both arterial and venous product lines in the second quarter.

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, BSX’s Cardiovascular revenues are expected to improve 8.3% year over year to $719.95 million.

What Our Model Unveils for BSX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is the case here, as you can see.

Earnings ESP: Boston Scientific has an Earnings ESP of +0.88%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Top MedTech Picks

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

GeneDx Holdings WGS has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 29.

WGS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 145.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter EPS is expected to increase 190.9% from the year-ago quarter figure.

Cencora COR has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 6.

The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR’s fiscal third-quarter EPS is expected to surge 13.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Abbott Laboratories ABT has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 17.

ABT’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched on one occasion, the average surprise being 1.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abbott’s second-quarter EPS is expected to increase 9.7% from the year-ago quarter figure.

