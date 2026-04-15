Will Robust Medical Business Performance Fuel ABT's Q1 Earnings?

Abbott Laboratories ABT is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 16, before the opening bell.

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 in the last reported quarter, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four occasions and matched in the other two, the average beat being 0.67%.

ABT Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $11.02 billion, suggesting a 6.4% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.14, indicating a 4.6% improvement from the prior-year registered figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of Earnings

Estimates for Q1 earnings have moved south 0.9% in the past 30 days.

Let's look at how things might have progressed for the MedTech major prior to the announcement.

Diagnostics: Similar to the previous quarters, we expect the segment’s revenue growth to have been affected by the anticipated year-over-year decline in COVID testing sales. The core lab business (excluding China) achieved third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth in the previous quarter. Continued global demand for routine diagnostic testing is likely to have helped sustain growth in the first quarter.

Sales within the Point of Care Diagnostics business are expected to have risen in the first quarter, driven by increasing adoption of its high-sensitivity troponin test, which allows for earlier and more accurate detection of heart attack.

Abbott’s acquisition of Exact Sciences in March 2026 is expected to have bolstered its top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Diagnostics’ top-line numbers implies an increase of 1.8% year over year.

Established Pharmaceuticals (EPD): Abbott’s EPD business is likely to have continued its strong performance across its 15 key markets and therapeutic areas, led by broad-based demand and strong commercial execution. In the last reported quarter, the company saw double-digit growth in India and several countries across Latin America and the Middle East. We expect this trend to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

The company recently identified biosimilars as a new strategic growth pillar for EPD. Abbott recently advanced the regulatory approval process for several biosimilars, which are expected to have positively contributed to the company’s first-quarter top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s first-quarter revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.5%.

Medical Devices: In the first quarter of 2026, the business sales are likely to have gained from the Electrophysiology, Heart Failure, Diabetes Care and Rhythm Management divisions. In Diabetes Care, sales are expected to have been driven by the increasing adoption of continuous glucose monitor (CGM) systems.

The electrophysiology portfolio is likely to have delivered robust performance in the United States and internationally. In the previous quarter, Abbott secured FDA approval for its Volt PFA catheter — its first pulsed field ablation (PFA) product in the United States.

In January 2026, the company also received CE Mark for the TactiFlex Duo Ablation Catheter, which combines radiofrequency and PFA energy to treat irregular heart rhythms. Together, these developments are expected to have supported the company’s first-quarter top-line growth.

Abbott Laboratories Price and EPS Surprise

Abbott Laboratories price-eps-surprise | Abbott Laboratories Quote

Within Structural Heart, the quarterly growth is expected from Abbott’s Navitor, TriClip and MitraClip. In December, the company secured FDA clearance and CE Mark for its Amplatzer Piccolo Delivery System, which might have supported first-quarter top-line growth.

Within the Rhythm Management arm, Abbott’s leadless AVEIR pacemaker continues to gain traction, supported by favorable clinical data. In Heart Failure, growth is likely to have been driven by its portfolio of ventricular assist devices and implantable sensor – CardioMEMS. In February 2026, FDA approved the company’s CardioMEMS HERO device to support the care of people living with heart failure.

Vascular’s growth could be attributed to vessel closure products and Esprit, the company’s below-the-knee resorbable stent. The growth in the Neuromodulation division might have been led by the strong performance of the Eterna rechargeable spinal cord stimulation device.

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the Medical device segment’s first-quarter revenues are expected to improve 12.4% year over year.

Nutrition: Manufacturing costs in the division have risen, partly due to a post-pandemic surge in commodity prices that remains embedded in the cost base. While product price increases have helped offset these pressures, they have also constrained volume growth in the current macroeconomic environment.

To address this, the company is intensifying its focus on innovation, following the launch of two new Ensure variants in 2025 and plans to introduce at least eight new products in 2026. Management expects Nutrition performance to remain challenged in the first half, with a return to growth in the second half. This is likely to weigh on first-quarter top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a 6.3% year-over-year decrease in the segment’s revenues.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Abbott has an Earnings ESP of -1.16%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AGEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 31.42%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s first-quarter EPS may increase 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Biogen BIIB has an Earnings ESP of +3.26% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

BIIB’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 19.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS implies a year-over-year decrease of 0.3%.

The Ensign Group ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

ENSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS suggests a 17.7% year-over-year improvement.

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Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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