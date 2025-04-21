Will Robust Exome and Genome Growth Boost WGS' Q1 Earnings Results?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS is slated to report its first-quarter 2025 results on April 30, before the market opens.

The renowned genetic testing company reported adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share in the last reported quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a staggering 250%. GeneDx surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 120.05%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

WGS’ Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GeneDx’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $79.9 million. This suggests a 28% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter 2025 EPS is expected to have improved by 133% to 11 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of GeneDx’s Q1 Earnings

Estimates for GeneDx’s first-quarter earnings have remained constant at 11 cents in the past 90 days.

Here’s a brief overview of the company’s progress ahead of this announcement.

Factors at Play

The company exited 2024 on a solid note, and we expect the momentum to have continued in the first quarter of 2025 as well. Revenue growth is expected to have led by the Exome and genome tests, driven by a robust volume gain. In the fourth quarter alone, GeneDx delivered more than 20,000 of these flagship tests, representing a 32% year-over-year increase and fueling a 101% jump in revenues. In March 2025, the company announced cerebral palsy as a new indication for its genetic testing, which might have boosted the performance.

In the outpatient setting, pediatric neurology is likely to have driven strong growth. During first-quarter 2025, GeneDx announced its launch on Aura, Epic’s specialty diagnostics suite, offering advanced genetic sequencing within health systems’ electronic health records to receive orders and send results. UNC Health became the first health system to integrate with GeneDx through Aura. To increase patient access, the company introduced a new telehealth testing pathway to shorten the diagnostic odyssey by connecting parents directly with genetic experts, increasing access to exome and genome testing.

Additionally, GeneDx announced ultraRapid Whole Genome Sequencing, which delivers a faster diagnosis and comprehensive genomic insights for neonatal and pediatric patients in the NICU and PICU in two days. We expect these developments to have favorably contributed to the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

On the profitability side, GeneDx delivered 106% growth in the adjusted gross profit from continuing operations in the fourth quarter, which translated to a 56% increase in the gross margin. The company’s ongoing progress with operational efficiency is likely to have carried into the first quarter, aiding the bottom-line performance.

Earnings Whispers for GeneDx Stock

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below:

WGS’ Earnings ESP: GeneDx has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

WGS’ Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

