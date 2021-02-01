Will Robust Equity Markets Aid Franklin's (BEN) Q1 Earnings?

Franklin Resources BEN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, before the opening bell on Feb 2. The company’s results are anticipated to reflect year-over-year increases in earnings and revenues.



In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s results lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s results displayed rise in expenses and net outflows. However, revenue growth, with support from solid rise in investment management fees and higher AUM, were positives.



Franklin beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other, the average surprise being 16.93%.



Also, the company’s activities during the fiscal first quarter were adequate to win analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 72 cents has been revised upward over the last 30 days. In addition, the figure suggests year-over-year growth of 2.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Strong Markets: Performance of equity markets was decent during the October-December quarter despite the coronavirus crisis. The S&P 500 Index rallied 11.7% sequentially in the quarter. Moreover, the index measuring international equity performance — the MSCI EAFE — appreciated 16.05% sequentially. This is likely to have driven the California-based asset manager’s performance to a large extent in the quarter to be reported.



Higher AUM: Given Franklin’s AUM disclosure for December 2020 and favorable foreign-currency fluctuations, its results are anticipated to reflect a higher AUM, on a sequential basis. Nonetheless, the company might have recorded outflows despite improving fixed income and equity flows, due to seasonality.



Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, total AUM for the to-be-reported quarter is projected to be up 51.6% to $1.06 billion year over year. Net flows are likely to be negative with $23.97 billion.



Solid Revenues: Investment management fees, which account for a significant portion of the company’s revenues, might have registered a rise during the fiscal first quarter. The consensus estimate for investment management fees of $1.5 billion indicates an increase of 15.4%, quarter on quarter. Furthermore, quarterly sales and distribution fees are projected to display 9.5% sequential growth to $402 million.



Overall, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.96 billion calls for a year-over-year jump of 38.8%.



Controlled Expenses: Post addition of Legg Mason, the company is on track to realize $300 million of gross synergies with 85% of run rate savings likely to be realized by the end of fiscal 2021, which might get reflected in the fiscal first-quarter results.



Let’s have a look at what our quantitative model predicts:



Franklin does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Franklin is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), which increases the predictive power of ESP. But we also need to have a positive ESP to be confident of a positive earnings surprise.

