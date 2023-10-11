Will Robust Comps Growth Drive Domino's (DPZ) Q3 Earnings?

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 12. The company is likely to benefit from robust same store sales growth, unit expansion, new menu addition and strong digitalization. DPZ has exhibited a decent run in the past year, with the stock rising 17.8% and outperforming the industry’s 5.9% growth.

Comps Growth Likely to Continue in Q3

The company’s performance in the third quarter is likely to have been aided by robust comps growth. Our model predicts U.S. company-owned stores and international stores comps to increase 4% and 3.1%, respectively, in third-quarter 2023.



DPZ continues to benefit from strong carryout and delivery businesses. It has been focusing on Car Side Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee with awareness campaigns. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, it initiated the roll out of electric vehicles for pizza delivery.



Apart from this, enhanced make-line and cut-table technology, and AI-enabled forecasting are being introduced for better matching of demand with capacity. The initiatives are likely to have aided the company’s revenues.



However, lower supply-chain revenues are likely to have marred the top line. Our model estimates supply-chain revenues to fall 3.3% year over year to $624.7 million.



An ease in inflationary pressure is likely to have aided DPZ’s margin. Our model projects U.S. company-owned stores and supply-chain cost of sales to decrease 23.6% and 4.5% year over year, respectively. We suggest gross margin in the quarter under review to be 39.4% compared with 35.7% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Overall Q3 Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.29 per share, indicating 17.9% growth year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, suggesting a 1.6% year-over-year decline.



DPZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

