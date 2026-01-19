Will Robust Adult Nutrition Business Performance Fuel ABT's Q4 Earnings?

Abbott Laboratories ABT is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 22, before the opening bell.

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 in the last quarter, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four occasions and matched in the other two, the average beat being 0.67%.

ABT Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $11.79 billion, suggesting a 7.5% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.50, indicating an 11.9% improvement from the prior-year registered figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of Earnings

Estimates for Q4 earnings have remained unchanged at $1.50 per share in the past 30 days.

Let's look at how things might have progressed for the MedTech major prior to the announcement.

Diagnostics: Similar to the previous quarters, we expect the segment’s revenue growth to have been impacted by the volume-based procurement programs in China.

In the core lab business (excluding China), markets such as United States showed an acceleration in growth in the previous quarter compared to the growth in the first half of 2025. Henceforth, continued global demand for routine diagnostic testing is likely to have helped sustain growth in the fourth quarter.

Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, Diagnostics’ top-line numbers are likely to increase 0.8% year over year.

Established Pharmaceuticals (EPD): Abbott’s EPD business is likely to have continued its strong performance across its 15 key markets, led by broad-based demand and strong commercial execution. In the last reported quarter, several therapeutic areas delivered strong contributions, including gastroenterology, cardiometabolic and pain management. These areas continued to benefit from favorable demographic trends and growing demand for high-quality affordable medicines. We expect this trend to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

In addition, the company recently identified biosimilars as a new strategic growth pillar for EPD. Abbott recently advanced the regulatory approval process for several biosimilars, which are expected to have positively contributed to the company’s fourth-quarter top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fourth-quarter revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

Medical Devices: In the fourth quarter of 2025, the business sales are likely to have gained from the Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Heart Failure and Structural Heart divisions. In Diabetes Care, sales are expected to have been driven by the increasing adoption of continuous glucose monitor (CGM) systems.

The electrophysiology portfolio is likely to have delivered robust performance across key regions, aided by the launch of the Volt PFA catheter in Europe. Also, the FDA approval for the Volt PFA System to treat patients battling atrial fibrillation (AFib) in the fourth quarter might have contributed to the top-line growth.

Within Structural Heart, the quarterly growth is expected from Abbott’s portfolio of surgical valves, structural interventions and transcatheter repair and replacement products. In December, the company received FDA clearance and CE Mark for its Amplatzer Piccolo Delivery System, which is designed specifically to treat premature babies with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). Also, in the previous quarter, Abbott received regulatory approval for TriClip in Japan and earned CE Mark for expanded use of the Navitor transcatheter aortic valve implantation system. These developments are likely to have bolstered the company’s fourth-quarter top line.

Abbott Laboratories Price and EPS Surprise

Abbott Laboratories price-eps-surprise | Abbott Laboratories Quote

Within the Rhythm Management arm, Abbott’s leadless AVEIR pacemaker continues to gain traction, supported by favorable clinical data released in April.

In Heart Failure, growth is likely to have been driven by its portfolio of ventricular assist devices and implantable sensor – CardioMEMS. Meanwhile, Vascular arm’s growth could be attributed to vessel closure products and Esprit, the company’s below-the-knee resorbable stent. Furthermore, the growth in the Neuromodulation division might have been led by the strong performance of the Eterna rechargeable spinal cord stimulation device.

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the Medical device segment’s fourth-quarter revenues are expected to improve 12.5% year over year.

Nutrition: In this division, the robust sales of adult nutrition brands, Ensure and Glucerna are likely to have contributed to its fourth-quarter top line. Abbott recently launched a new version of Glucerna that contains only 1 gram of sugar. And in December, the company launched two new shakes designed as part of the Ensure Max Protein line — Ensure Max Protein 42g and Ensure Max Protein 2 in 1 Muscle Support. These developments are likely to have bolstered the company’s fourth-quarter top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a 3.3% year-over-year improvement in the segment’s revenues.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Abbott has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

