Will Rising LNG Demand & Middle East Conflict Benefit Venture Global?

Venture Global VG is a leading U.S.-based producer and exporter of low-cost liquefied natural gas (LNG). Strategically located in Louisiana for export, the company is building a strong operational base with a production capacity of 68 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG. VG generates substantial revenues through the production and export of LNG, and its low-cost LNG enhances its competitiveness in global markets.

Venture Global is advancing a massive portfolio, with Calcasieu Pass in operation, Plaquemines in the commissioning phase, and CP2, along with CP3, in the developmental stage. VG exported 380 cargoes in 2025, significantly higher than the prior year. The leading U.S. LNG exporter expects exports to increase further to a range of 486-527 cargoes in 2026, indicating strong growth momentum. Cargoes will largely be delivered under long-term sales and purchase agreements (SPAs), ensuring stable and predictable cash flows.

Venture Global signed eight new 20-year SPAs in the fourth quarter of 2025, totaling 7.75 MTPA, which will help it achieve its target. As of February 2026, the company had already contracted 69% of its expected 2026 cargo volumes and anticipates signing additional long-term and medium-term agreements in the near future. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have tightened energy supplies (including LNG), coupled with favorable market dynamics such as the global shift toward cleaner fuels, are bolstering Venture Global's ability to achieve its export targets and sustain growth.

Can EQT & AROC Capitalize on Rising LNG Demand?

Growing LNG demand is set to boost natural gas production, benefiting energy companies like EQT Corporation EQT and Archrock, Inc. AROC.

EQT has a strong presence in the Appalachian Basin, including the natural gas resource-rich Marcellus Shale. Backed by high-quality resources and nearly 30 years of low-risk drilling inventory, EQT is well poised to capitalize on rising LNG demand.

Archrock operates in the natural gas value chain by providing its compression equipment and services under long-term contracts. Since growing LNG demand accelerates natural gas production,the need for compression services is likely to increase, supporting AROC’s growth.

VG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

VG shares have gained 84.9% over the past year compared with the 47.6% improvement registered by the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, VG trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 11.33X, below the broader industry average of 12.21X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2026 has remained constant over the past seven days. Meanwhile, for the second quarter of 2026 and full-year 2026, VG’s earnings estimates have seen upward revisions.



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Venture Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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