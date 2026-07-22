Will Rising Expenses Affect Hartford's Q2 Earnings? Key Insights Here

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $3.13 per share on revenues of $5.2 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate has witnessed no upward estimate revisions against one downward movement over the past seven days. Meanwhile, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 6%.



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For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford’s revenues is pegged at $21 billion, implying a rise of 4.8% year over year. However, the consensus mark for current-year EPS is pegged at $12.74, implying a fall of around 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HIG beat the consensus estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 16.5%.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for HIG

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Hartford Insurance this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

HIG has an Earnings ESP of -3.95% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping HIG’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net premiums earned for the second quarter indicates 4.5% growth year over year. Also, the consensus estimate indicates an 8.2% increase in fee income in the quarter under review.

The consensus estimate for Business Insurance’s net investment income is $507.7 million, indicating 13.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income in the Personal Insurance business is pegged at $66.3 million, which indicates a 9.2% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for the Employee Benefits business’ revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating a 3.8% rise from the prior-year quarter's figure.

However, the bottom line is expected to have been pressured by higher insurance operating costs and other expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford’s Personal Insurance combined ratio for the quarter under review is pegged at 96.5%, indicating deterioration from the prior-year reported figure of 94.1%. Also, the same for the Business Insurance combined ratio is pegged at 91.9%, up from 87% a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hartford’s homeowners’ policies in force for the quarter under review indicates a decline of 0.6% year over year. Also, the consensus estimate indicates a 10.8% year-over-year decline in automobile policies in force.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for HIG, here are some companies from the broader Finance space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.15 per share, indicating 29.2% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $459.6 million. SKWD beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with the average surprise being 17%.

American Express Company AXP currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Express’ bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.41 per share, indicating 8.1% year-over-year growth. It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 4%. The consensus estimate for AXP’s revenues is pegged at $19.6 billion.

Aon plc AON has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aon’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.77 per share, indicating 8% year-over-year growth. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.1%. The consensus estimate for AON’s revenues is pegged at $4.3 billion.

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The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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