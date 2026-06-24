Will Rising Demand for Loitering Munitions Drive Ondas' Revenues?

As governments race to modernize their military capabilities, companies capable of delivering integrated autonomous defense platforms are becoming beneficiaries. Among these emerging players, Ondas Inc. ONDS recently announced more than $40 million in new orders in June. The deal highlights accelerating demand for the company's Counter-UAS, Loitering Munition Systems (LMS), robotic platforms and AI-enabled defense technologies. These awards follow more than $30 million of orders secured in May, resulting in over $150 million in second-quarter orders and awards.

A key part of Ondas' LMS strategy is Rotron Aerospace, its wholly owned U.K. subsidiary. Rotron recently completed successful flight tests of its SkyLance system under the UK Ministry of Defence's Project Brakestop, confirming the platform's long-range precision strike capabilities. Rotron's U.K. manufacturing facility positions Ondas well for future European procurement opportunities. Rather than relying only on defensive products, Ondas is expanding into offensive autonomous capabilities, offering customers both defensive and precision-strike options. This dual-market approach significantly broadens the company's total addressable market.

Ondas is also benefiting from broader structural trends in global defense markets. Governments across Europe, North America and allied nations continue increasing military budgets in response to shifting geopolitical risks. Although order announcements do not immediately generate revenue, they serve as key indicators of future business performance. A growing backlog improves revenue visibility, manufacturing efficiency, customer confidence, operating leverage and eligibility for larger defense contracts. If Ondas continues converting its pipeline into repeat orders while maintaining operational discipline, growing LMS demand could drive its next phase of revenue growth.

ONDS Navigating a Crowded Defense Market

Draganfly DPRO and F4 Defense International secured an initial DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory contract to develop a modular, rapidly deployable counter-drone system that integrates tethered aerial platforms with drone detection, tracking, targeting and defeat capabilities for enhanced situational awareness and defense in contested environments. First-quarter revenue rose 49.4% to $2.3 million, driven by a 44.8% increase in product sales to $2.2 million. Quarterly sales were aided by strong demand from military customers, including an FPV drone order from the U.S. Army, reflecting its growing relationship with an existing defense customer. DPRO expanded its defense portfolio through the acquisition of Skip Dynamix's drone technology assets.

Unusual Machines UMAC reported healthy first-quarter growth, with strong enterprise demand driving revenue gains, a 32.8% gross margin, expanded production capacity and a strengthened balance sheet following a $150 million equity raise. UMAC also advanced its integrated powertrain strategy through the $52 million Upgrade Energy deal and sees potential drone-delivery expansion by 2027. Per management, demand continues to exceed supply and is expected to remain strong through 2027, driven by rising defense drone procurement and emerging counter-drone programs. It is expanding production and securing raw materials to capitalize on growing demand, supported by increasing U.S. defense spending and a preference for domestic supply chains.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ONDS have gained a whopping 433.1% in the past year against the Zacks Wireless-National industry’s decline of 14.2%



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ONDS seems overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 8.03, considerably higher than the industry’s multiple of 1.65.



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For ONDS, earnings estimates for the current year have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.



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ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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