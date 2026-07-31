Will Rising Costs Overshadow Global Payments' Q2 Earnings?

Global Payments Inc. GPN is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $3.46 per share on revenues of $3.17 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate witnessed no upward revision over the past 60 days against six downward movements. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 34.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Payments’ revenues is pegged at $12.43 billion, implying a rise of 33.4% year over year. The consensus mark for the current year EPS is pegged at $13.82, implying a jump of 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Global Payments’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 2.1%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Global Payments Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Global Payments Inc. price-eps-surprise | Global Payments Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for GPN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

GPN has an Earnings ESP of -0.63% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Likely to Shape GPN’s Q2 Results?

GPN’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect the impact of the acquisition of Worldpay and the sale of Issuer Solutions Business. The transaction closed on Jan. 12, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Europe operations is pegged at $658.7 million, which indicates 107.9% year-over-year growth on a comparable basis. Similarly, the consensus mark for revenues from the Americas operations is pegged at $2.7 billion, signaling a 71.4% jump from a year ago.

The consensus estimate for revenuesfromAsia Pacific stands at $126.5 million, indicating 56.4% year-over-year growth. The above-mentioned estimates indicate that GPN is positioned for year-over-year growth. However, profit growth from the businesses is likely to have been partially offset by increased costs under certain heads.

For the to-be-reported quarter, we anticipate the cost of service to rise 63.2% year over year. We expect total operating costs to be around $2.4 billion in the quarter, a 57% increase from the year-ago level. We expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to decline to 44.4% in the second quarter from 48.9% a year ago.

How Did Other Stocks Perform?

American Express Company AXP, Synchrony Financial SYF and Visa Inc. V are some companies from the broader payments space that have already reported earnings for the June quarter.

American Express reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $4.53, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The bottom line advanced 11% year over year. The strong quarterly results were driven by increased Card Member spending, higher net interest income and improved card fee growth. However, the upside was partly offset by AXP’s elevated operating expenses.

Synchrony Financial reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.59, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.5%. The bottom line increased 3.6% year over year. The quarterly results were driven by record purchase volume, accelerated growth in ending loan receivables despite elevated payment behavior, continued credit strength and an expansion in net interest margin. However, SYF’s higher operating expenses and an increase in the provision for credit losses partly offset these positives.

Visa delivered third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share, up 11% year over year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The strong quarterly results reflected resilient spending trends, higher cross-border volumes and solid network activity, including a 10% year-over-year increase in payments volume on a constant-dollar basis. However, the upside was partly offset by Visa’s increased operating expenses.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synchrony Financial (SYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.