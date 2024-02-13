Will Ripple (XRP) Reach $5?

The cryptocurrency commonly known as Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) is trading just above $0.50 per token. It was briefly worth more than $1 in the summer of 2021, and its all-time peak value comes from an ever-quicker spike at $3.84 three years earlier.

But the functional token of the RippleNet international-payments network typically plods along far below the single-dollar mark. Should Ripple investors expect a slow pricing grind for years to come, or is it poised to reach $5 any time soon?

Ripple's rocket ride may be risky

Long story short: I see a strong future for Ripple and its token holders. But it would be a mistake to expect skyrocketing prices in 2024, and $5 is an unrealistic target for the next few years. The true wealth-building gains will come in the long haul, as RippleNet expands to more countries and becomes more widely used.

That's not an all-out guarantee, of course. Many factors could cripple Ripple on its way to the stars. For instance:

The lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is still going through the legal machinery and may not come up roses for the Ripple community. Regulators in other markets could also throw in roadblocks at any time.

The lawsuit risk highlights Ripple's centralized architecture, with Ripple Labs starting the blockchain network and controlling many aspects of its operation. A community-driven, decentralized system holds many advantages over this approach, from more robust data security to quicker decision-making. Crypto giants Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)

Other cryptocurrencies may take over RippleNet's transaction-focused operations with cheaper and faster transactions, higher security, or new features.

At the moment, crypto-based systems look poised to disrupt traditional banking systems in many ways. But if that digital revolution never comes, Ripple won't be worth much in the long run.

Ripple's long-term potential: Beyond the legal battles

After showing you the potholes in the road ahead, let's take a look at potential catalysts for Ripple's long-term price gains.

Ripple's legal tango with the SEC is turning a corner after four long years, offering a glimmer of hope to XRP enthusiasts. This isn't just good news -- it's a potential game-changer, possibly easing the regulatory shadow looming over Ripple and sparking renewed interest among investors.

Meanwhile, RippleNet's expansion is nothing short of impressive, roping in banks and financial institutions at a pace that could make even the skeptics take a second look. The system has access to more than 70 geographical markets, adding up to roughly 90% of theglobal marketfor border-crossing transactions.

XRP's growing role as the go-to for liquidity in international transactions could see its demand and value shoot up. This system connects a company's crypto-based assets, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, to the RippleNet payment service, providing a middle layer of crypto-denominated loans to make the process smoother and faster. The liquidity service is only available in some U.S. states and a handful of countries so far, but Ripple plans to expand it worldwide.

On top of that, Ripple is exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on a global scale, already developing digital-currency systems for small countries like Palau and Bhutan. Larger CBDC partnerships are brewing in Hong Kong and Colombia. This little project is going places.

Slow and steady wins the cryptocurrency race

Ripple's innovative services and CBDC partnerships make it a champion of a financial revolution. Sure, the road ahead is sprinkled with regulatory hurdles and other potential threats, but Ripple's proactive stance might just pave the way for a brighter future.

So I can't promise that Ripple's token price will multiply tenfold in the near future. However, a $5 target looks quite plausible in the long run, as the global crypto market matures and RippleNet gains traction in more local markets.

Keep an eye on the risks listed earlier, and make your Ripple investment a reasonable size that wouldn't break the bank if something goes terribly wrong. Then, you'll be ready to enjoy Ripple's step-by-step evolution without losing too much sleep over a risky investment. The $5 target may be several years away, but you should get there eventually.

Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.