Will Rigetti's Upcoming Q2 Results Reinforce Its Quantum Growth Story?

Rigetti Computing’s RGTI second-quarter 2026 results, scheduled to report on Aug. 6, after market close, are likely to underscore continued commercial traction rather than a dramatic financial inflection. Investors are likely to primarily focus on whether the company recognized the remaining revenues from previously announced Novera quantum processing unit orders. Management had guided that the amount would largely be booked in the second quarter after partial recognition in the first quarter.

Another key area of interest is likely to be the customer adoption of the newly launched 108-qubit Cepheus-1 system across Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services, Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum and qBraid. On its first-quarterearnings call management commented that early customer interest and system usage had been encouraging. Investors will also watch for updates on cloud utilization trends, additional government or research contracts and the pace of commercial engagement as enterprises continue evaluating hybrid quantum-classical computing applications.

Beyond quarterly numbers, investors will be looking for progress on Rigetti's technology roadmap. The focus will particularly be on efforts to improve Cepheus-1's two-qubit gate fidelity toward the company's 99.5% target later this year. Investors will also monitor progress on Rigetti's roadmap to launch a 150-qubit system and ultimately achieve a 1,000-qubit quantum advantage platform within roughly three years. Since the first-quarter report, Rigetti has further strengthened its commercial positioning through continued momentum in government-backed quantum initiatives, including execution of its C-DAC program in India and expansion of its global footprint.

Investors will also watch for additional Novera system wins, progress on the company's planned U.K. investment and advances in error mitigation through partnerships such as Riverlane and NVIDIA. Updates on the timing of the higher-fidelity 108-qubit system and the next-generation 150-qubit platform could also serve as key drivers of investor sentiment.

While operating losses are expected to remain elevated as Rigetti continues to prioritize R&D investments, investors will closely monitor the company's progress toward key technology milestones and customer adoption. The company's strong cash position and debt-free balance sheet should provide the financial flexibility needed to execute its long-term quantum computing roadmap.

Peers Updates

IonQ's IONQ second-quarter 2026 results, scheduled for Aug. 5, are expected to highlight continued commercial execution as the company expands its quantum networking and computing footprint. Investors are likely to focus on bookings growth, customer additions and progress integrating recent acquisitions, alongside updates on government and enterprise contracts. Commentary around the company's roadmap toward fault-tolerant quantum systems and the pace of quantum networking deployments could also be key catalysts.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS second-quarter 2026 earnings, scheduled to be reported on Aug. 6, are expected to reflect continued demand for its annealing quantum computing platform and expanding commercial adoption. Investors will watch for growth in quantum optimization revenues, customer wins and increased usage of its Leap quantum cloud service. Updates on the commercialization of its next-generation Advantage2 system, along with customer traction across logistics, manufacturing and government markets, will likely be closely monitored.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 36.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 11.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 8.06, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 71.9% improvement from the year-ago period.



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The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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