Will ResMed Deliver Improved Revenue Growth In Q4?

(RTTNews) - ResMed Inc. (RMD), a medical devices and cloud-based software applications company, announced that it will release its fourth quarter results on August 6, 2026, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange. Following the release the company will host a webcast to discuss the results.

Company Profile

ResMed is a medical devices and digital health company specializing in cloud-connected devices and software for the treatment and management of sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, and other respiratory conditions.

The company also provides software-as-a-service or SaaS platforms for home healthcare, hospice, skilled nursing and senior living providers, enabling clinical, operational and financial management across out-of-hospital care settings.

Third Quarter 2026 Results

In the third quarter ended March 31, 2026, net revenue increased by 10.8% to $1.43 billion compared to $1.29 billion for the same quarter last year.

The increase was primarily driven by Sleep and Breathing segment net sales of $1.26 billion and Residential Care Software net sales of $0.17 billion by 6% from $0.16 billion.

Net Income increased 9.2% to $0.39 billion from $0.36 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share for the third quarter rose 10.4% to $2.74 per share, compared to $2.48 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter rose 19.7 percentage to $0.41 billion from $0.34 billion last year. Earnings per share was $2.86, up 20.6 percent from $2.37 in the prior year.

As of March 31, 2026, ResMed reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.66 billion.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Looking back, in the fourth quarter of 2025, consolidated net revenue increased 10.2% to $1.34 billion from $1.22 billion for the same quarter in 2024.

Sleep and Breathing net sales increased 10.2% to $1.18 billion from $1.07 billion last year, while Residential Care Software net sales rose 10% to $0.17 billion from 0.15 billion.

The net Income increased by 30% to $0.37 billion from $0.29 billion in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were gained to $2.58 from $1.98 in the previous year.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $0.37 billion, or $2.55 earnings per share, while it was $0.30 billion, or $2.08 per share for the same quarter last year.

RMD has traded between $180.27 and $293.81 over the last year.

ResMed shares closed Wednesday at $201.10, up 3.19%.

RMD is currently trading up 2.12% to $205.37.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.