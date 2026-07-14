Will Renewed Middle East Tensions Benefit Cenovus' Upstream Business?

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE has a diversified upstream portfolio spanning oil sands, thermal heavy oil, offshore and conventional assets.The company's upstream operations are primarily located across Western Canada, offshore Newfoundland and Labrador in Atlantic Canada and internationally in the Asia-Pacific region. As upstream production contributes the majority share of its revenues, CVE is highly sensitive to crude oil prices.

Renewed Middle East geopolitical tensions have reversed recent price drops and tightened global oil supply. West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude prices have rebounded to around $80 per barrel after falling to $68.55, according to Oilprice.com. This remains well below of more than $100 per barrel registered in May this year. As a leading Canadian integrated energy company, Cenovus is positioned to capitalize on the higher pricing environment through enhanced upstream earnings and improved operating cash flow. CVE’s diversified production portfolio provides leverage to rising benchmark prices while mitigating the risks associated with any single asset.

Cenovus is expanding production through projects such as Christina Lake North, Sunrise optimization, Foster Creek improvements and the West White Rose offshore development. These projects are expected to increase output while lowering per-barrel operating costs over time. If crude prices remain elevated, Cenovus stands to benefit from higher commodity realizations and growing production volumes, strengthening its cash flow and long-term shareholder value.

Will CNQ & IMO Gain From Favorable Oil Prices?

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ and Imperial Oil Limited IMO are two other Canadian integrated energy companies that are well-positioned to gain from renewed upward momentum in global crude prices driven by renewed Middle East tensions.

Canadian Natural Resources is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. CNQ’s diversified asset base spans conventional crude oil, oil sands mining, bitumen, synthetic crude oil and natural gas.

Imperial Oil operates an integrated energy business spanning upstream production, refining and petrochemicals. IMO is a leading Canadian oil sands producer and the nation's largest supplier of jet fuel.

Since CNQ and IMO are involved in upstream operations, their business models are sensitive to crude prices fluctuations. Consequently, rising crude prices will directly bolster the cash flows and profitability of IMO and CNQ.

CVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Cenovus' shares have gained 91.6% over the past year compared with industry’s 41% growth.

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From a valuation standpoint, CVE trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 6.81X. This is below the broader industry average of 6.93X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVE's 2026 earnings has remained constant over the past seven days.



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CVE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.