Will Recovery in DRAM Demand Aid Micron's (MU) Q1 Earnings?

Micron Technology Inc.'s MU first-quarter fiscal 2020 results are scheduled to be released on Dec 18.

The company’s performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter is likely to have gained from a stabilizing memory market despite ongoing macroeconomic and trade uncertainties. Revival in DRAM demand on the back of improved customer inventory adjustments might have been a tailwind.

Stabilizing Memory Market: A Silver Lining?

Micron has been bearing the brunt of declining memory prices over the last few quarters. Oversupply in memory chip market eroded the average selling prices (ASPs) of DRAM and NAND, thereby affecting its top line.

However, progress in customer inventory adjustments in most end-markets is expected to have been a breather in the fiscal first quarter.

Per the Semiconductor Industry Association, worldwide sales of semiconductors came in at $36.6 billion in October 2019, up 2.9% sequentially. This positivity might reflect on the memory chip sales of Micron, which is one of the leading players in the semiconductor market.

A strong uptick in DRAM bit shipments for the cloud, graphics and PC markets is likely to have provided a cushion in the quarter to be reported.

Per DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, DRAM ASP has been enduring a slight sequential decline so far in the calendar fourth quarter. Trading volume in October witnessed considerable sequential growth, which per the firm, reflects purchasers’ increased willingness to pay. This in turn, is expected to have positively impacted bit demand for DRAM during the fiscal first quarter.

Coming to NAND, demand elasticity and lower industry supply are leading to improved market conditions and reducing industry inventory. This too is likely to have been an upside.

However, U.S.-China trade dispute persists as a key concern this earnings season.

