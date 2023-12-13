Will Recession Accompany Bull Market In 2024? Analysts Project S&P 500 Nearing 5,000 Mark

A blend of caution and optimism for the upcoming year is evident in LPL Research’s economic and investment outlook for 2024.

The team of specialists at LPL Research, featuring chief investment officer Marc Zabicki, chief global strategist Quincy Krosby, and chief economist Jeffrey Roach, has made a bold prediction for 2024—a recession for the U.S. economy.

This projection is rooted in the belief that consumers, grappling with increasing debt burdens, will deplete their excess savings and face challenges in meeting their debt obligations.

However, there is a twist to this narrative. LPL Research emphasizes that while a recession is their base-case scenario, it does not imply that “equity investments should be off-limits.”

A shallow recession might pave the way for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, thereby offering a potential remedy for increased risk appetite.

Fed’s Role And Interest Rates

LPL Financial acknowledges that the Federal Reserve’s efforts, while causing concerns earlier in the tightening cycle, have not inflicted as much pain as initially anticipated. Inflation pressures have eased, no longer standing as the singular problem they once were.

“A shallow recession would increase the odds that the Fed cuts rates, and it would bring the labor market into better balance,” LPL research wrote.

LPL Financial suggests the possibility of the fed funds target rate falling to 4.50% by the end of 2024, which could translate into lower mortgage rates and reduced 10-year Treasury yields.

Stock Market Outlook: S&P 500 Heading Towards 4,900

According to LPL, with the Fed’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign in 2022 and 2023 behind us, the focus shifts to interest-rate stability and declining inflation.

The report states that an equity bull market commenced in October 2022, and historical data indicates that stocks have typically seen a robust rally of 12.6% during the second year of such bull markets.

Analysts foresee a high-single-digit return for the S&P 500, as tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), with a price target ranging from 4,850 to 4,950 as we approach the close of 2024.

Additionally, LPL notes the potential for the S&P 500 to breach the 5,000 mark if lower interest rates support higher valuations, if the U.S. economy successfully avoids a recession in 2024, and if corporations manage to attain double-digit earnings growth.

LPL Research expects the U.S. economy to outperform Europe in 2024, leading them to favor U.S. equities. They also recommend focusing on economically sensitive sectors, particularly Energy and Communication Services.

