Will RBB (RBB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
RBB (RBB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.
The upward trend in estimate revisions for this bank holding company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
For RBB, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The company is expected to earn $0.84 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.09%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBB has increased 7.01% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
The company is expected to earn $3.29 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +15.03% from the prior-year number.
There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, three estimates have moved up for RBB versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 5.56% higher.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, RBB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
While strong estimate revisions for RBB have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 8.3% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.
Click to get this free report
RBB Bancorp (RBB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit
- The Most Frequently Asked Questions About The Stock Market In 2022
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Drop Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Novavax Stock Falls After Cutting Revenue Guidance
- Here’s Why Novavax Stock Dropped 32% in After-Hours Trading