Will Raymond James' Expansion Strategy Fuel Revenue Growth?

Raymond James Financial’s RJF expansion strategy, marked by targeted acquisitions, is expected to support its revenue growth over the long term.



In the last five fiscal years (2020-2025), the company’s net revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%, with the upward momentum continuing in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 31, 2025).



The company’s past acquisitions, along with its recent deals/partnerships, position it well for growth.

How Acquisitions Power Raymond James’ Expansion

The firm’s planned acquisition of Clark Capital Management Group (deal announced in January 2026) will likely significantly strengthen its asset management capabilities. With more than $46 billion in assets under management (AUM), Clark Capital will bring a wide range of model portfolios, multi-asset strategies and mutual funds tailored for financial advisors and high-net-worth investors. Integrating these offerings into Raymond James’ investment management platform is expected to help the firm attract additional client assets and boost recurring fee-based revenues.



RJF has already strengthened its capital markets platform through the acquisition of a majority stake in GreensLedge Holdings in March 2026. GreensLedge’s expertise in arranging complex products, such as collateralized loan obligations and asset-backed securities, complements Raymond James’ existing fixed-income distribution and trading capabilities.



The combination is likely to create cross-selling opportunities across the firm’s institutional client base, boosting deal activity, advisory fees and trading revenues, while expanding its presence in structured finance markets.



Apart from these, in fiscal 2024, RJF announced that it forayed into the lucrative private credit business through a partnership with Eldridge Industries. In fiscal 2023, Raymond James acquired Canada-based Solus Trust Company Limited. In fiscal 2022, it acquired SumRidge Partners, TriState Capital Holdings and the U.K.-based Charles Stanley Group PLC, while in fiscal 2021, it acquired Cebile Capital and a boutique investment bank, Financo.



Collectively, these acquisitions support Raymond James’ strategy of building a diversified financial services platform that generates recurring income. Over time, the integration of these businesses is expected to enhance RJF’s distribution reach, increase AUM and expand fee-based revenues, positioning the company for sustained top-line growth.

RJF’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past year, RJF shares have gained 9% compared with the industry’s 29.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Raymond James carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Inorganic Expansion Efforts by RJF’s Peers

Several peers of Raymond James have been pursuing inorganic expansion strategies, including acquisitions, mergers and advisor-team buyouts, to grow AUM, expand distribution networks and strengthen wealth management platforms.



Recently, Charles Schwab SCHW completed the acquisition of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Forge, based in California, offers accredited investors a broad range of direct or indirect opportunities to engage in the private markets.



Its acquisition aligns with Schwab’s strategy to offer private market capabilities to retail and advisor clients, leveraging its comprehensive suite of wealth, advisory and investment management solutions, to address the complex needs of investors. As transactional activity improves in the private markets, the deal is expected to drive a surge in revenues for Schwab.



Another peer, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA, has been one of the most aggressive consolidators in the independent brokerage industry. The company agreed to acquire Commonwealth Financial Network for $2.7 billion, a deal expected to add 2,900 financial advisors and $285 billion in client assets to its platform.



LPL Financial has also completed several acquisitions in recent years, including Waddell & Reed and National Planning Holdings, and acquired Altria Wealth Solutions to expand its advisor network and wealth management capabilities.

