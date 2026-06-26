Will Ralph Lauren's Next Great Chapter Plan & Digital Push Aid?

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL continues to strengthen its long-term growth profile through disciplined execution of its Next Great Chapter strategy. The company is advancing its digital transformation through personalization, data-driven insights and seamless omnichannel experiences. RL leverages advanced data analytics to tailor product recommendations, optimize pricing and refine marketing strategies across regions.



Ralph Lauren’s Next Great Chapter initiative serves as the foundation of its growth strategy, emphasizing brand elevation, consumer centricity and operational agility. This strategy is designed to create a more balanced global footprint by expanding into high-growth markets, such as Asia, while strengthening its presence in core regions. The company continues to execute its “Next Great Chapter: Drive Plan,” which focuses on elevating and energizing the lifestyle brand, driving the core and expanding into higher-potential categories, and winning in key cities with its consumer ecosystem.



Digital sales now represent a growing share of total revenues, supported by continuous investments in personalization, enhanced mobile capabilities and integrated loyalty programs designed to connect with younger and more diverse consumers. Ralph Lauren is optimizing distribution, strengthening wholesale partnerships and enhancing its retail network to reinforce its premium positioning. The company has been experiencing significant growth in its digital channels across key regions. Continuous investments in personalization, mobile capabilities and loyalty integration have strengthened digital sales, enabling it to make deeper engagements with younger and more diverse consumer segments.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, global direct-to-consumer comparable store sales (comps) increased 17%, with positive retail comps across regions and channels. Digital commerce improved 21% in North America, 14% in Europe and 31% in Asia. For fiscal 2027, the company expects constant currency revenues to increase approximately mid-single digits on a 52-week comparable basis, centered around 4-5%, and noted the 53rd week should add about one point to revenue growth and benefit operating margin.

RL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ralph Lauren’s shares have gained 14.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 8.1% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, RL is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83X compared with the industry’s average of 14.92X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 10.5% each. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 has moved north in the past 30 days.



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Ralph Lauren currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which engages in the sourcing, marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 2.6% from the year-ago number.



Crocs, Inc. CROX, which is a leading footwear company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CROX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year EPS indicates a rise of 9.3% from the year-ago number.



Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL, which is a designer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear, currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



GIL delivered a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 68.3% from the year-ago number.

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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