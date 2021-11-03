Markets
DRMA

Will Rally For Dermata Therapeutics Continue?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (DRMA) shares are trading more than 12 percent higher on Wednesday morning, continuing a bullish trend after the company reported positive data for mild to moderate Psoriasis candidates in the Phase 1b trial. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock alert.

Currently, shares are at $6.62, up 14.98 percent from the previous close of $5.75 on a volume of 2,751,835. The shares have traded in a range of $3.94-$6.95 on average volume of 333,819 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRMA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular