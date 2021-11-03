Will Rally For Dermata Therapeutics Continue?

(RTTNews) - Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (DRMA) shares are trading more than 12 percent higher on Wednesday morning, continuing a bullish trend after the company reported positive data for mild to moderate Psoriasis candidates in the Phase 1b trial. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock alert.

Currently, shares are at $6.62, up 14.98 percent from the previous close of $5.75 on a volume of 2,751,835. The shares have traded in a range of $3.94-$6.95 on average volume of 333,819 for the last 52 weeks.

