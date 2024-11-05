Will Protective Segment's Low Volumes Impact Sealed Air's Q3 Earnings?

Sealed Air Corporation SEE is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEE’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating a 2.8% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEE’s third-quarter earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.3%.



SEE’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Sealed Air’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 35.3%.



What the Zacks Model Indicates for Sealed Air

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sealed Air this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Sealed Air has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped SEE’s Q3 Performance

Sealed Air’s Protective segment experienced lower volumes for 10 consecutive quarters. The company expects the weakness to persist throughout 2024 and continue in 2025. For the Protective segment, our model indicates a volume decline of 7% for the third quarter.



After witnessing lower volumes for seven quarters, the Food segment’s volumes returned to growth in the first quarter of 2024, driven by solid demand for bags, case-ready and automated solutions. The impacts of this are expected to get reflected in the third-quarter segment results as well. Volumes for the segments are also likely to have benefited from the demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions. Our model projects the Food segment’s volumes to rise 3% year over year in the third quarter.



Nonetheless, higher volumes in the segment are likely to have been offset by continued weakness in the Protective segment this year.



Our model estimate for the Food segment’s third-quarter net sales is pegged at $893 million, suggesting a fall of 0.1% from the prior-year period’s reported figure. The impacts of pricing (negative 2.5%) are likely to have offset the gains from higher volumes and dented the segment’s top line. Our estimate for the segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stands at $196 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 0.8%.



Our estimate for the Protective segment’s third-quarter net sales is $442 million, implying a year-over-year dip of 9.4%. This is mainly due to the volume decline and pricing impacts of negative 2.3%. Our estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $79 million, suggesting a year-over-year decrease of 16.8%.



Sealed Air’s overall volumes are expected to dip 0.5%, per our model. We expect pricing impacts of 2.4% for the quarter.



Savings from the company’s Reinvent SEE Strategy initiatives have been driving productivity gains and mitigating supply-chain challenges. This is expected to have driven the operating margin performance in the September-ended quarter.

Sealed Air’s Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Sealed Air have gained 10.6% compared with the industry’s 27.1% growth.



