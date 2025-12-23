Will Premium Pet Products Fuel Tractor Supply's Revenue in 2026?

Premium pet products and services are emerging as a meaningful long-term growth lever for Tractor Supply Company, Inc. TSCO as it looks toward 2026. The company’s companion animal category remained stable in the third quarter of 2025, but below company averages. While animal health benefited from typical seasonal strength, pet supplies and equipment showed sequential improvement, suggesting early signs of recovery within the category.

A key driver is Tractor Supply’s expanding pet ecosystem, which goes beyond traditional consumables. The company continues to scale pet pharmacy through its Allivet acquisition, with management noting steady growth in prescription and over-the-counter orders and rising Neighbor’s Club subscriptions. This recurring-revenue model supports higher customer lifetime value and reinforces loyalty among rural pet owners.

In addition, Tractor Supply’s differentiated Petsense format, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, strengthens its position in premium and specialty pet offerings in underserved rural markets. The integration of pet services, including veterinary clinics and pet washes, enhances traffic and cross-category spending, positioning the pet segment as more resilient than discretionary retail categories.

Looking ahead to 2026, management expects strategic initiatives like Allivet and pet services to contribute incrementally to comparable sales growth, even if they are not yet the primary growth drivers. As inflation moderates and discretionary pressure eases, premium pet food, health, and services could reaccelerate, supporting margin expansion given their favorable mix. Combined with Tractor Supply’s loyal customer base and data-driven personalization, premium pet products appear well-positioned to play a growing role in revenue growth heading into 2026.

The Zacks Rundown for TSCO

TSCO’s shares have lost 3.3% in the past six-month period against the industry’s rise of 14.5%. TSCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, TSCO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28X, higher than the industry’s average of 18.47X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSCO’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 3.4% and 10.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 19.6% and 15.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. ULTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 62.1%, on average.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States, Mexico, and Kuwait. At present, Ulta Beauty carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ULTA’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.7% and 0.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. ULTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT operates specialty retail stores in the United States and internationally. At present, Boot Barn holds a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 16.2% and 20.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. BOOT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.