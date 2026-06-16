Will PPL's Systematic Capital Investment Drive Long-Term Growth?

PPL Corporation PPL benefits from its systematic capital investment plan, which focuses on modernizing electric infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing grid reliability, allowing the company to provide high-quality services to customers. These investments strengthen operational efficiency, ensure service reliability, support rate base growth, improve cash flows and long-term shareholder value creation.



The company plans to invest $5.1 billion in 2026 and nearly $23 billion through 2029 to strengthen energy infrastructure, expand cleaner generation asset, enhance service reliability and affordability. The company’s investment plan allocates $8 billion for transmission upgrades and $7.2 billion for distribution improvements, enhancing grid reliability and resilience, and supporting average annual rate base growth of 10.3% through 2029.



PPL's growth is supported by economic development, an expanding customer base and rising electricity demand from data center expansion across its Pennsylvania and Kentucky service territories.



These investments are expected to support PPL’s targeted annual earnings growth of 6-8% through 2029 by expanding and modernizing its regulated utility infrastructure. These capital expenditures provide opportunities for the company to seek regulatory approval for new rate implementations. The new rate helps to recover costs and earn regulated returns, support revenue growth, strengthen cash flows and drive long-term earnings expansion.

Capital Investments Driving Utility Growth

Utility operations are capital intensive and require regular capital investment for infrastructure upgrades and maintenance to ensure operational efficiency and support growing demand. These investments enhance grid reliability and help avoid outages even during extreme weather conditions. Other utilities that stand to benefit from capital expenditure are as follows:



Exelon EXC aims for capital expenditure of $41.7 billion in 2026-2029 and targets 7.9% rate base growth, including $16.3 billion for transmission and $21.8 billion for distribution infrastructure.



FirstEnergy Corp. FE plans to invest $36 billion during 2026-2030, supporting a 10% compound annual rate base growth. This capital investment will fund grid modernization initiatives, including advanced technologies and infrastructure upgrades across transmission and distribution networks.

PPL’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.73% and 8.21%, respectively.



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Debt to Capital

PPL's debt-to-capital ratio currently stands at 57.40%, lower than the electric power industry’s 59.94%.



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PPL’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 3.7% compared with the industry’s 1.9% growth.



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PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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