Will PPL Continue Raising Dividends for Long-Term Shareholders?

PPL Corporation PPL continues to increase its shareholders’ value by paying dividends at regular intervals and raising the dividend rate annually. The company has a long history of rewarding shareholders, courtesy of its strong operational performance and resilient cash-flow generation.



The company’s board of directors has approved a 4.6% year-over-year increase in quarterly dividend to 28.5 cents per share from 27.25 cents, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.14. PPL has distributed dividends for 80 consecutive years, targets annual dividend growth of 4-6% through 2029 and expects a 50-60% payout ratio.



While current dividend payments do not guarantee future payouts at the same rate, a company’s financial performance and long-term plans can help assess its ability to sustain shareholder-friendly initiatives going forward.



PPL's regulated structure, along with its focus on generation, transmission and distribution projects, supports its future growth and steady cash-flow generation. The company benefits from robust economic development in its service territory and increasing clean electricity demand from data centers. This supports stable revenue growth and strengthens the company’s overall financial performance.



In Pennsylvania, advanced-stage data center demand has increased to nearly 28.3 gigawatt (GW) from 25.2 GW, while Kentucky’s economic development pipeline now indicates potential load growth of 12.9 GW through 2032, up from the earlier estimate of 8.5 GW. The company targets 6-8% annual earnings growth through 2029, supported by $23 billion in capital investments and 10.3% rate base growth. More than 60% of PPL’s capital investment plan qualifies for “contemporaneous recovery,” which mitigates the effects of regulatory lag on earnings and ensures regular cash flows.

Utilities' Long History of Dividend Payment

Utility companies benefit from stable cash flows generated by regulated operations and essential services, supporting consistent dividend payments across economic cycles. Expanding rate bases, infrastructure investments and predictable earnings growth further strengthen their ability to deliver reliable long-term returns for income-focused investors.



Duke Energy DUK has rewarded its shareholders through consistent dividend payments for the past 100 years. The company’s board has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.065 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $4.26.



Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED has consistently enhanced shareholder value through regular dividend payments and has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years. The company’s board has approved a quarterly dividend of 88.75 cents, resulting in an annualized dividend of $3.55 per share.

PPL’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates an increase of 7.73% and 8.21%, respectively, year over year.



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PPL's Stock Trading at a Premium

PPL is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 18.0X compared with the industry average of 15.86X.



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PPL’s Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have plunged 2.8% compared with the industry’s 4.9% decline.



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PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.