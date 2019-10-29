Will Portfolio Strength & User Growth Aid MSCI Q3 Earnings?

MSCI Inc MSCI is set to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 31.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been steady at $1.59 over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues currently stands at $388.1 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 8.4%.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 4.5%.



In the last reported quarter, MSCI reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a nickel and increased 18.5% year over year.



Operating revenues rose 6.2% year over year to $385.6 million, slightly better than the consensus mark of $381 million.



At the end of the quarter, assets under management (AUM) were $819.3 billion in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes. Total Retention Rate was 95.5% at the end of the quarter.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.



Key Factors to Consider



MSCI is expected to have benefited from strong demand for custom and factor index modules in the to-be-reported quarter. The top line is expected to reflect the positive impact of increasing adoption of the company’s ESG solution in the investment process.



Notably, MSCI has completed the integration of ESG in all its risk analytics systems. This is spurring demand for the company’s multi-asset class risk and performance analytics solutions, which is expected to have expanded the customer base in the third quarter.



Additionally, growing passive and index-based investment is driving demand for the company’s Index products, which have gained strong traction among client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers, and hedge funds. This trend most likely continued in the third quarter, thereby positively impacting the top line.



MSCI Completes Carbon Delta Acquisition



On Oct 2, MSCI completed the acquisition of Carbon Delta, which was announced on Sep 9.



Zurich-based Carbon Delta uses scenario analysis to generate data that help assess the physical and transition climate risks faced by listed companies. Carbon Delta is the only company in the market assessing both climate and transition risks.



MSCI, which is one of the biggest providers of ESG data, added Carbon Delta’s Carbon Value at Risk model to its range of Climate Solutions, which include carbon footprinting, exposure to cleantech and analysis of transition risks.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, a company with a positive Earnings ESP along with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates.



MSCI carries a Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of -0.63%, which makes surprise prediction difficult. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks That Warrant a Look



Here are three stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this earnings season.



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS has an Earnings ESP of +4.17% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lumentum Holdings LITE has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.



