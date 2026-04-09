Will Popular (BPOP) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Popular (BPOP). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.

When looking at the last two reports, this company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 7.61%, on average, in the last two quarters.

For the last reported quarter, Popular came out with earnings of $3.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 per share, representing a surprise of 11.92%. For the previous quarter, the company was expected to post earnings of $3.04 per share and it actually produced earnings of $3.14 per share, delivering a surprise of 3.29%.

Price and EPS Surprise

Thanks in part to this history, there has been a favorable change in earnings estimates for Popular lately. In fact, the Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) for the stock is positive, which is a great indicator of an earnings beat, particularly when combined with its solid Zacks Rank.

Our research shows that stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better produce a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time. In other words, if you have 10 stocks with this combination, the number of stocks that beat the consensus estimate could be as high as seven.

The Zacks Earnings ESP compares the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter; the Most Accurate Estimate is a version of the Zacks Consensus whose definition is related to change. The idea here is that analysts revising their estimates right before an earnings release have the latest information, which could potentially be more accurate than what they and others contributing to the consensus had predicted earlier.

Popular currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.78%, which suggests that analysts have recently become bullish on the company's earnings prospects. This positive Earnings ESP when combined with the stock's Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) indicates that another beat is possibly around the corner. We expect the company's next earnings report to be released on April 23, 2026.

When the Earnings ESP comes up negative, investors should note that this will reduce the predictive power of the metric. But, a negative value is not indicative of a stock's earnings miss.

Many companies end up beating the consensus EPS estimate, but that may not be the sole basis for their stocks moving higher. On the other hand, some stocks may hold their ground even if they end up missing the consensus estimate.

Because of this, it's really important to check a company's Earnings ESP ahead of its quarterly release to increase the odds of success. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

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Popular, Inc. (BPOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.