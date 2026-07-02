Will PNW's Capital Investment Plan Fuel Long-Term Earnings Growth?

Pinnacle West Capital PNW benefits from its strategic capital investment plan, which strengthens grid reliability, supports rising electricity demand and drives sustainable long-term earnings growth. These investments are aimed at improving system reliability, supporting customer growth and expanding the company's regulated asset base.



PNW aims to invest $2.6 billion in 2026 and nearly $7.95 billion during 2026-2028, allocating about $2.11 billion to transmission, $2.31 billion to distribution and $2.28 billion to generation infrastructure. These investments support a 7-9% rate base growth through 2028 and advance strategic transmission projects.



The company is witnessing strong growth in electricity demand, supported by sustained economic development across its service territory. Arizona continues to attract semiconductor manufacturers, large data centers and other large industrial customers that require 24x7 reliable power. The company expects retail electricity sales to grow 4-6% in 2026, driven primarily by expanding manufacturing facilities and data centers. It projects 5-7% annual weather-normalized sales growth through 2030. PNW is expanding its power infrastructure to meet growing demand and recover its investments through regulatory approvals.



The company continues to target 5-7% long-term EPS growth, supported by sustained infrastructure investment and increasing electricity demand. PNW's systematic capital allocation, expanding regulated rate base and constructive regulatory framework provide a solid foundation for future earnings growth.

Capital Investments Strengthening Regulated Growth

Capital investments strengthen regulated utility growth through grid modernization, transmission expansion, improved reliability and renewable integration. These investments expand the regulated asset base, support timely cost recovery and drive stable earnings and long-term growth.



FirstEnergy Corp. FE expects to invest $36 billion over 2026-2030 to strengthen its regulated transmission and distribution business. The capital plan prioritizes grid modernization and infrastructure upgrades, supporting an estimated 10% compound annual rate base growth.



PPL Corporation PPL plans to invest nearly $23 billion during 2026-2029, supporting an average annual rate base growth of 10.3%. These investments strengthen energy infrastructure, expand cleaner generation, improve reliability and maintain affordable electricity for customers.

PNW’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a decrease of 6.73% and an increase of 18.05%, respectively, year over year.



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PNW’s Dividend Yield

PNW currently offers a 3.42% dividend yield, exceeding the Electric Power industry 2.99% average over the past year.



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PNW’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 7% compared with the industry’s 3.3% growth.



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PNW’s Zacks Rank

PNW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.