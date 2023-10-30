Will Pioneer Natural's (PXD) Upstream Business Aid Q3 Earnings?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD is set to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. Since the company is a leading upstream energy player, the favorable oil price is likely to have aided the quarterly performance.

Upstream Business

Pioneer Natural has a strong footprint in Permian – the most prolific oil and gas resource in the United States. The company conducts high-return and low-cost horizontal drilling activities in the resource and thereby derives premium margins. The exploration and production player reported an adjusted income of $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Q3 Oil & Gas Price

The pricing scenario of oil and natural gas was impressive in the third quarter of this year. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices per barrel in July, August and September were $76.07, $81.39 and $89.43, respectively. Although the prices were not as high as in the year-ago quarter, the commodity prices were impressive and healthy.

Like oil, natural gas prices in the September quarter were healthier than in the second quarter, aiding the exploration and production activities of PXD. Following higher commodity prices, we expect the total production to increase 8.1% year over year in the third quarter, aiding the bottom line.

Earnings & Revenue Projections

The solid upstream business is likely to have aided Pioneer Natural’s earnings in the September quarter of 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings of $5.53 per share suggests a significant decline year over year. The same for sales of $5.2 billion indicates a 14.2% decrease.

Pioneer Natural, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an Earnings ESP of +0.91%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Pioneer Natural this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price and EPS Surprise

Pioneer Natural Resources Company price-eps-surprise | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other firms worth considering, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming quarterly reports:

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s earnings is pegged at $2.95 per share, suggesting a decline from the year-ago figure.

Devon Energy Corp. DVN has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and is currently a Zacks #2 Ranked player.

The company is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVN’s earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share.

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +0.50% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player at present.

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $2.04 per share, suggesting a significant year-over-year decline.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.