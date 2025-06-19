Will PGIM's $3B Facility Help Affirm Scale its BNPL Offerings Fast?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM has expanded its partnership with PGIM Fixed Income by establishing a new $3 billion revolving loan sale facility. This arrangement allows PGIM, a Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU unit, to purchase up to $500 million of Affirm’s consumer loans at any given time over a 36-month period.

This pass-through facility builds on PGIM’s earlier $500 million investment made in December 2024 and reflects growing confidence in Affirm’s loan portfolio. Through this facility, Affirm secured a reliable and flexible funding source for its buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) offerings without the need to frequently tap volatile public debt markets.

This development is significant because it enhances Affirm’s financial stability and scalability. The revolving structure provides predictable access to capital, allowing Affirm to support loan growth and meet consumer demand even in fluctuating market conditions. It also demonstrates how large institutional investors like PGIM (over $145 billion in AUM) are increasingly embracing private credit arrangements with fintech companies. This is a positive signal for the broader BNPL industry as it matures into an asset class that significantly appeals to mainstream credit investors.

Financially, the deal improves Affirm’s funding flexibility and may reduce its overall cost of capital by limiting reliance on more expensive or less predictable public financing options. It also helps manage balance sheet risks, as the revolving structure caps the loan exposure at any time, ensuring liquidity and operational efficiency. Overall, this facility strengthens Affirm’s capital position, supports growth and boosts investor confidence in its long-term business model.

How PayPal and Block Are Expanding in the BNPL Space?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL is strengthening its BNPL presence by launching a new physical PayPal Credit Mastercard, expanding usage both online and in stores. PYPL is also piloting in-store “Pay Later” options in Germany, aligning with its “PayPal Everywhere” strategy to drive broader adoption across retail channels.

Meanwhile, Block, Inc.’s XYZ Afterpay is deepening its BNPL reach by integrating services into Cash App, offering in-app financing for eligible users. Additionally, Afterpay has expanded partnerships with merchants like StitchFix, PetMeds and Mejuri, enhancing its visibility at checkout. Both PayPal and Block are targeting seamless omnichannel experiences to capture the growing BNPL market.

Affirm’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Affirm have gained 1.3% year to date, underperforming the broader industry and in line with the S&P 500 Index.

Affirm’s YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Affirm trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 5.09X, down from the industry average. AFRM carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a 100.6% improvement year over year, followed by massive growth next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

