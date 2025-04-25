Will Pfizer's Non-COVID Drugs Drive Sales Again This Earnings Season?

Pfizer's PFE non-COVID operational revenues improved in 2024, driven by its key in-line products like Vyndaqel, Padcev and Eliquis, new launches and newly acquired products from Seagen. The trend is expected to have continued in the first quarter of 2025.

Drug Sales Estimates: Vyndaqel, Prevnar & Eliquis

Vyndaqel/Vyndamax sales are likely to have been strong, driven by continued demand growth due to increases in diagnosis and treatment rates. However, the unfavorable impact of the IRA and new competition in the United States can hurt Vyndaqel’s growth.

Sales of key vaccine, Prevnar, are likely to have declined due to competitive pressure for the adult indication.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of Vyndaqel/Vyndamax is $1.42 billion while our model estimates the same to be $1.37 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of Prevnar family of vaccines is $1.7 billion while our model estimates Prevnar family vaccine sales to be $1.73 billion.

In addition, alliance revenues and direct sales from Eliquis are likely to have provided top-line support, driven by continued share gains in the oral anti-coagulant market and recent launches in international markets. However, sales could be hurt by lower pricing in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for alliance revenues from Eliquis is $2.0 billion, while our model estimate is $2.28 billion.

Expectations From PFE’s New Drugs & Seagen Products

We expect Pfizer’s several newly launched drugs, like the Velsipity pill for ulcerative colitis, the pentavalent meningococcal vaccine Penbraya, and new gene therapies for hemophilia, Hympavzi (marstacimab), and Beqvez/Durveqtix, to have contributed to top-line growth.

As far as new RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, is concerned, its sales are likely to have benefited from international market expansion. Its sales in the United States are expected to have been hurt by revised recommendations for RSV vaccinations issued in June 2024 by the US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abrysvo is $158 million, while our model estimate is $183.9 million.

The antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs — Adcetris, Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak — added to Pfizer’s portfolio with the Seagen acquisition in December 2023, boosted Pfizer’s oncology sales in 2024. Pfizer is particularly witnessing strong demand for Padcev.

Among other acquired products, Nurtec sales are likely to have risen, driven by strong demand in the United States and launches in international markets.

PFE's COVID Products’ Expected Performance

As regards its COVID products, Pfizer records direct sales and alliance revenues from its partner, BioNTech BNTX for the COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Revenues from Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, Comirnaty, are likely to have declined, similar to the past several quarters, due to lower vaccinations globally and lower contracted doses. However, sales of its antiviral pill for COVID, Paxlovid improved in the fourth quarter of 2024. It remains to be seen if the improved trend continued in the first quarter of 2025.

Sales of Comirnaty and Paxlovid have become somewhat stable due to their commercialization in both the United States and international markets

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for direct sales and alliance revenues from Comirnaty is $279.0 million, while that for Paxlovid is $629.0 million.

Our estimate for direct sales and alliance revenues from Comirnaty is $209.9 million, while that for Paxlovid is $523.4 million.

